Clash of Clans Quickfire Queen Hero skin: Cost, design, and more

The Clash of Clans Quickfire Queen Hero skin is now available as part of the Action Hero skin set, which also includes outfits for the Barbarian King and other key fighters. This legendary skin grants the Archer Queen exclusive animations and sound effects that enhance her presence on the battlefield. Unlike the Combat King Hero skin, which is only accessible through the Gold Pass, the Quickfire Queen Hero skin can be purchased directly from the in-game shop.

This article details the Clash of Clans Quickfire Queen Hero skin, including the cost, design, and animations.

Cost of the Clash of Clans Quickfire Queen Hero skin

The Archer Queen in an attacking position (Image via Supercell)

Players can acquire the latest outfit for their Archer Queen by spending real-life money, which varies with the economic value of a country. For example, players in the United States can buy the skin for $9.99, while those in India must spend INR 899 to obtain it.

Design of the Clash of Clans Quickfire Queen Hero skin

The Archer Queen attacking the Eagle Artillery (Image via Supercell)

When equipped with the Quickfire Queen Hero skin, the Archer Queen boasts a combatant look. She wears a blue costume, which includes her jacket, lower wear, and military boots. Instead of the traditional purple hair, the Archer Queen has green hair and wears a pink bandana.

Furthermore, she wields explosive-headed arrows alongside compound bows to attack her opponents during battles.

Animations of the Clash of Clans Quickfire Queen Hero skin

The Archer Queen resting on her altar (Image via Supercell)

The Quickfire Queen Hero skin introduces several innovative animations that make her stand out in the village and on the battlefield. When moving around the village, she instinctively draws back her arrow to get into an attacking position.

Tapping on her triggers an acrobatic display, where she performs a flip while tossing the bulls-eye target into the air and shooting it down with pinpoint accuracy. During combat, the Archer Queen showcases her distinct attack style. She fires explosive arrows at her enemies, each shot visibly impacting its target.

In moments of defeat, she kneels on the ground, using her bow for support, signifying her exhaustion from battle. As she recovers, she rests over her altar with her feet propped on her bow to regain her strength for the next fight.

