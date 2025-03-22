Bundle Maker in Clash of Clans: Everything you need to know

The Bundle Maker in Clash of Clans is a new feature only available on the game's official store. This feature allows players to customize and purchase in-game bundles, selecting from a variety of magic items and resources tailored to their needs. Currently, this feature is being tested exclusively with content creators, but it is expected to expand to all players in the future.

This article covers all the details related to the Bundle Maker in Clash of Clans.

How does Bundle Maker in Clash of Clans work

Bundle Maker section (Image via Supercell || Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube)

Currently, the Bundle Maker feature is not accessible to all players. However, popular content creator Judo Sloth Gaming showcased its functionalities in a YouTube video, demonstrating how players can customize their own bundle of purchasable in-game items.

In the video, he explored the available options, starting with the first selection slot, where he recommended prioritizing books over consumables like Clock Tower Potions. The second slot featured a variety of potions, and he advised players to choose Research Potions for their efficiency.

For the final selection slot, which included Runes, Books, and other resources, he explained that lower Town Hall players might find resource bundles more valuable, whereas higher-level players would benefit more from selecting Runes.

Purchasing and benefits of Bundle Maker in Clash of Clans

Resource Potion boosts the resource production for a day (Image via Supercell)

Once a bundle is customized, a purchase link can be generated, which will allow players to share it with their friends when the feature is globally released. The Bundle Maker in Clash of Clans is especially beneficial for content creators, who can recommend specific bundles to their audience.

Supercell store purchases come with additional perks, such as Supercell ID reward points, which can be redeemed for extra magic items, sceneries, or decorations.

Why the Bundle Maker in Clash of Clans is a game-changer

Book of Everything allows players to complete any upgrade instantly (Image via Supercell)

The Bundle Maker in Clash of Clans is a revolutionary step in the game’s monetization model, allowing players to tailor their purchases instead of being forced into pre-made offers.

Often, players buy special offers that contain high-value items but are also bundled with less useful items such as Power Potions or Hero Potions. With this new feature, one can customize bundles to align with their strategic upgrade path, ensuring they only spend money on the items that truly matter for progression.

Since Clash of Clans is a strategy game, optimizing upgrades is crucial. Some players might focus on maxing defenses, while others prioritize Hero upgrades or Lab research. The Bundle Maker aligns with this need for strategic spending, allowing players to choose items that best support their progression goals.

