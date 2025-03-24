Sneezy in Clash of Clans: Ability, stats, and more

Sneezy in Clash of Clans is an upcoming bat-themed pet that will be released during the game's March 2025 update. Unlike previous pets, it will not immediately engage in combat but instead provide consistent reinforcement throughout an attack. With high hit points and the ability to spawn additional units, Sneezy has the potential to shift attack strategies, particularly in charge-style approaches.
However, its effectiveness will depend on careful hero pairing and proper battle execution. This article highlights the ability, stats, and strategies to use Sneezy in Clash of Clans upon its release.
Ability of Sneezy in Clash of Clans
Sneezy’s primary ability will revolve around spawning booger troops every 10 seconds throughout a battle. These spawned units attack the nearest building and function similarly to Minions, making them valuable for consistent damage output. However, they do not prioritize defensive structures and cannot trigger Seeking Air Mines, although they can activate red Air Bombs.
One of Sneezy’s most interesting mechanics is that it will remain passive until its hero is eliminated. While it does possess attack stats, it does not engage directly unless the hero is knocked out. When this happens, Sneezy will switch into an aggressive mode and begin targeting defensive buildings, dealing significant damage.
This mechanic requires players to be mindful of this pet's positioning. If it is eliminated before the hero, its offensive capabilities will not activate.
Stats of Sneezy in Clash of Clans
Sneezy will improve with each upgrade, gaining increased hit points and attack power. At the maximum level, it will boast 4,650 hit points, making it the third-highest HP pet in the game. Here are the stats of Sneezy in Clash of Clans:
In addition to these stats, the booger troops that Sneezy spawns each have up to 2,000 hit points and should deal 150 damage per second at max level.
Strategies to use Sneezy in Clash of Clans
Sneezy will be best suited for charge-style attacks, particularly when paired with heroes like the Archer Queen or Grand Warden. Since the pet will stay behind its assigned hero, it could be effectively utilized in Queen Walk or Warden Walk strategies.
- Archer Queen pairing: When assigned to the Archer Queen, Sneezy’s booger troops will help clear surrounding buildings, allowing for smoother funneling. Additionally, these units can absorb red Air Bombs, indirectly protecting the Queen’s Healers. However, players must be careful when using Invisibility Spells, as Sneezy may become a target and be eliminated prematurely.
- Grand Warden pairing: In Warden Walks, Sneezy could provide long-term reinforcement. Since Warden Walks tend to last for an extended period, the steady stream of booger troops ensures continuous damage. Unlike some pets that struggle to keep up with the Warden, Sneezy will stay safely positioned behind him, contributing consistently throughout the attack.
