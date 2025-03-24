  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Sneezy in Clash of Clans: Ability, stats, and more

Sneezy in Clash of Clans: Ability, stats, and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Mar 24, 2025 01:39 IST
Cover
Sneezy pet in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

Sneezy in Clash of Clans is an upcoming bat-themed pet that will be released during the game's March 2025 update. Unlike previous pets, it will not immediately engage in combat but instead provide consistent reinforcement throughout an attack. With high hit points and the ability to spawn additional units, Sneezy has the potential to shift attack strategies, particularly in charge-style approaches.

Ad

However, its effectiveness will depend on careful hero pairing and proper battle execution. This article highlights the ability, stats, and strategies to use Sneezy in Clash of Clans upon its release.

Ability of Sneezy in Clash of Clans

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sneezy’s primary ability will revolve around spawning booger troops every 10 seconds throughout a battle. These spawned units attack the nearest building and function similarly to Minions, making them valuable for consistent damage output. However, they do not prioritize defensive structures and cannot trigger Seeking Air Mines, although they can activate red Air Bombs.

Booger spawned by Sneezy (Image via Supercell)
Booger spawned by Sneezy (Image via Supercell)

One of Sneezy’s most interesting mechanics is that it will remain passive until its hero is eliminated. While it does possess attack stats, it does not engage directly unless the hero is knocked out. When this happens, Sneezy will switch into an aggressive mode and begin targeting defensive buildings, dealing significant damage.

Ad

This mechanic requires players to be mindful of this pet's positioning. If it is eliminated before the hero, its offensive capabilities will not activate.

Also read: Bundle Maker in Clash of Clans: Everything you need to know

Stats of Sneezy in Clash of Clans

Ad

Sneezy will improve with each upgrade, gaining increased hit points and attack power. At the maximum level, it will boast 4,650 hit points, making it the third-highest HP pet in the game. Here are the stats of Sneezy in Clash of Clans:

Level

Damage per Second

Damage per Hit

Hitpoints

Upgrade Cost

Upgrade Time

Pet House Level Required

1

270

216

3,300

N/A

N/A

11

2

290

232

3,450

200,000

8d

11

3

310

248

3,600

220,000

8d

11

4

330

264

3,750

240,000

8d

11

5

350

280

3,900

260,000

8d

11

6

370

296

4,050

280,000

8d

11

7

390

312

4,200

300,000

8d

11

8

410

328

4,350

320,000

8d

11

9

430

344

4,500

340,000

8d

11

10

450

360

4,650

360,000

8d

11

Ad

In addition to these stats, the booger troops that Sneezy spawns each have up to 2,000 hit points and should deal 150 damage per second at max level.

Strategies to use Sneezy in Clash of Clans

Archer Queen should be paired with Sneezy (Image via Supercell)
Archer Queen should be paired with Sneezy (Image via Supercell)

Sneezy will be best suited for charge-style attacks, particularly when paired with heroes like the Archer Queen or Grand Warden. Since the pet will stay behind its assigned hero, it could be effectively utilized in Queen Walk or Warden Walk strategies.

Ad
  • Archer Queen pairing: When assigned to the Archer Queen, Sneezy’s booger troops will help clear surrounding buildings, allowing for smoother funneling. Additionally, these units can absorb red Air Bombs, indirectly protecting the Queen’s Healers. However, players must be careful when using Invisibility Spells, as Sneezy may become a target and be eliminated prematurely.
  • Grand Warden pairing: In Warden Walks, Sneezy could provide long-term reinforcement. Since Warden Walks tend to last for an extended period, the steady stream of booger troops ensures continuous damage. Unlike some pets that struggle to keep up with the Warden, Sneezy will stay safely positioned behind him, contributing consistently throughout the attack.
Ad

Check out more articles related to the game:

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी