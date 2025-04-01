Clash of Clans April 2025 calendar: Events schedule, new skins, and more

The COC super content creators have started posting the Clash of Clans April 2025 calendar, which holds information about the events arriving in the COC Clashamania Season 2025. There was a rumor about COC's upcoming collaboration with WWE, which Supercell has now confirmed via an official post from the title's X page.

While the trailer video featuring Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley confirmed the arrival of the upcoming collaboration, another video from COC's official X page confirmed that all five Heroes will be getting a WWE Superstar-inspired skin, which caused quite a buzz in the community.

In this article, we will talk about everything we know so far about the Clash of Clans April 2025 calendar and all the new hero skins arriving in the game during the COC Clashamania Season 2025.

Clash of Clans April 2025 calendar: Complete schedule

The COC Clashamania Season is arriving with several surprises for the community. It will bring five hero skins and a lot of amazing events for the players to keep them hooked. The new season is scheduled to begin on April 1, 2025, and it will run throughout the month before ending on April 30, 2025.

While the official website is yet to reveal the Clash of Clans April 2025 calendar, certain Supercell-approved super content creators have already revealed what they are claiming to be the complete event schedule for the Clashamania Season.

The events scheduled for this new season, according to @ClashDotNinja, who is one such super content creator, are listed below:

Gold Pass: The Gold Pass will be available for the whole month, starting from April 1, 2025. The pass will be live in the game until April 30, 2025 . There is a free and paid reward progression path in this pass. You can complete different milestones to get different crucial in-game assets as rewards. Players purchasing the pass will get both the rewards of the free and the paid progression path, along with "Prince Mysterio" Minion Prince hero skin.

The Gold Pass will be available for the whole month, starting from The pass will be live in the game until . There is a free and paid reward progression path in this pass. You can complete different milestones to get different crucial in-game assets as rewards. Players purchasing the pass will get both the rewards of the free and the paid progression path, along with "Prince Mysterio" Minion Prince hero skin. Obstacle Spawns: Per the X post on Supercell, some obstacles will spawn throughout the first day of the COC Clashamania Season 2025, i.e., April 1, 2025.

Per the X post on Supercell, some obstacles will spawn throughout the first day of the COC Clashamania Season 2025, i.e., April 1, 2025. Clan War Leagues: The Clan War Leagues will also begin on April 1, 2025 . The CWL will be live until April 10, 2025, during which you will join your clanmates to help them win every Clan War throughout those ten days.

The Clan War Leagues will also begin on . The CWL will be live until during which you will join your clanmates to help them win every Clan War throughout those ten days. OverlordRHODES Challenge Level 1: The Challenge Level event will roll out in two phases this month. The OverlordRHODES Challenge Level 1 will begin on April 2, 2025 , and will last until April 11, 2025 .

The Challenge Level event will roll out in two phases this month. The OverlordRHODES Challenge Level 1 will begin on , and will last until . Challenge Level 2: Challenge Level 2 will begin on April 8, 2025 , and will run until April 18, 2025 .

Challenge Level 2 will begin on , and will run until . Medal Event: Since the special limited-time WWE Superstar-inspired Troops will be arriving during the Medal event, the majority of the community is excited about this month's medal event, which is scheduled to run between April 8, 2025 , and April 28, 2025 .

Since the special limited-time WWE Superstar-inspired Troops will be arriving during the Medal event, the majority of the community is excited about this month's medal event, which is scheduled to run between , and . Mysterious Clan Event: The Clash of Clans April 2025 calendar also talks about a Mysterious Clan Event, which is scheduled to arrive on April 14, 2025, and will last until April 20, 2025 .

The Clash of Clans April 2025 calendar also talks about a Mysterious Clan Event, which is scheduled to arrive on and will last until . Clan Games: Clan Games will arrive during the final week of the season per usual. It will begin on April 22, 2025, and will last until April 28, 2025.

Clash of Clans April 2025 calendar: New hero skins and scenery

Per the post on the title's official website, the COC Clashamania Season 2025 will bring five new hero skins and new scenery for the players. These WWE Superstars-inspired hero skins will be available in the game throughout April 2025.

According to the Clash of Clans April 2025 calendar, the "Prince Mysterio" Minion Prince skin will be featured in this month's Gold Pass. Players who purchase the Gold Pass will get this Rey Mysterio-inspired Hero Skin. The Minion Prince will appear in the popular red and white Rey Mysterio costume.

The Barbarian King will get the Legendary "King Cody" skin, which will arrive to the game on April 4, 2025. The Barbarian King will appear in the costume of Cody Rhodes, another popular WWE Superstar.

The Royal Champion will get another Legendary skin called "The RoyalIEST." According to the Clash of Clans April 2025 calendar, this skin is scheduled to debut in the game on April 6, 2025. Royal Champion dons a pink attire, and her hair is dyed blue. This skin seems to have drawn inspiration from WWE Superstar Bianca Belair.

Archer Queen will get the Legendary "Brutality Queen" skin, where she appears in a Leah Ripley costume, which perfectly captures the menacing abilities of the Queen's characteristics. This skin is scheduled to launch on April 9, 2025.

However, Grand Warden is probably getting the best hero skin in the COC x WWE collaboration. He will get his Legendary skin from this event on April 11, 2025, called "Darkest Warden." This skin is inspired by the Dead Man of WWE, i.e., The Undertaker, who is one of the most popular WWE Superstars.

According to the Clash of Clans April 2025 calendar, the Clashamania scenery is a WWE-inspired Standard Scenery that will debut in the game on April 2, 2025.

