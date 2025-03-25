Clash of Clans x WWE collaboration rumoured to arrive in April 2025: Everything we know so far

According to some recent leaks, Supercell is planning a Clash of Clans x WWE collaboration with new Medal Event Troops, two new Hero Equipments, and more for the upcoming COC April 2025 season. According to posts shared by a beloved COC leaker on X (@Clash_UpdateX), one of the upcoming Medal Event Troop looks a lot like Kane, the popular wrestler from WWE. This sparked a rumor in the community about a probable Clash of Clans x WWE collaboration.

This article will share everything we know so far about a new Medal Event Troop called K.A.N.E., which is probably arriving during the Clash of Clans April 2025 season. It will also discuss some other leaks that claim to share certain information about the COC April 2025 season.

Note: The information presented herein is based on leaks. Readers are advised to read the information shared with a grain of salt.

A new Medal Event Troop is arriving in Clash of Clans April 2025 season

According to a recent leak shared by @Clash_UpdateX, while the community is busy enjoying the new inclusions in the COC March 2025 update (which arrived on March 24, 2025), COC developers have started planning a new Medal Event Troop, expected to arrive in the game during Clash of Clans April 2025 season's Medal Event.

A video attached to the X post shared by the leaker mentions that K.A.N.E., the new Troop, goes straight for the Town Hall by eliminating all the ground and air units that come his way with his splash-damage abilities. When defeated, this temporary Troop is reborn in flames with increased damage and a fiery aura.

With 9K Hitpoints and 800 DPS, this beastly Troop takes up 75 Housing Spaces in your army and can eliminate both Ground and Air targets. While the post doesn't state the Hitpoints and DPS of its reborn form, it is evident from the video that he is a formidable beast in its reborn form as well.

WWE Superstars Kane, Becky Lynch, and others are rumored to arrive in the Clash of Clans x WWE collaboration event in April 2025

According to another post shared on X by @Clash_UpdateX, a lot of popular WWE Superstars will arrive in the game as temporary troops during the COC April 2025 Medal Event as a part of the rumored Clash of Clans x WWE collaboration event.

In the post shared by the leaker, there is an image called the "April Event Troops," where you can see four Troops. One of them is K.A.N.E., and the others share an uncanny resemblance with other WWE Superstars like Hulk Hogan, Becky Lynch, and Andre the Giant. This makes the community wonder whether the rumored Clash of Clans x WWE collaboration event is finally happening.

The leaker also mentioned that the WWE Title is arriving as an event building during the rumored Clash of Clans x WWE collaboration event, along with other things like special Obstacle (Triple H Tomb) and more.

Two new Hero Equipments are rumored to arrive in Clash of Clans April 2025 season

In different X posts shared by @Clash_UpdateX on their official page, two new Hero Equipments are arriving in Clash of Clans during the COC April 2025 season.

Action Figure is a Hero Equipment for the Archer Queen, which summons a level 15 Giant. This Equipment increases the hero's Hitpoints by 713 and DPS by 135, and her self-healing per second moves up to 40.

One of the images also talks about a Dark Crown Hero Equipment arriving for the Minion Prince. However, we could not find any other details about this Minion Prince Equipment.

If the rumored Clash of Clans x WWE collaboration event is arriving during the COC April 2025 season, it might bring some WWE-inspired Hero Skins as well. However, since there is no official confirmation about the collaboration yet, the readers are advised not to jump to conclusions yet.

