Super Yeti in Clash of Clans: Release date and stats explored

Supercell has finally announced the launch of Super Yeti in Clash of Clans, and the community is excited to learn more about the new troop. According to a recent post on the title's official X page, the troop will be added to the game alongside a celebratory Super Yeti Spotlight Event. By participating, you can earn event-exclusive tokens, which can be used to purchase multiple new scenery from the Trader's Shop.
This article discusses everything you need to know about the launch of Super Yeti in Clash of Clans. Read on to explore more.
Release date of Super Yeti in Clash of Clans
According to the official X post, Super Yeti will be launched in Clash of Clans on May 12, 2025, along with a spotlight event. Supercell mistakenly released the troop once during the beginning of the Clashamania season in April 2025 without any prior announcement, and they had to take it back.
Since the official announcement is live, the arrival of Super Yeti in Clash of Clans is confirmed. Many in the community are now excited to learn about the stats of this upcoming troop.
Super Yeti in Clash of Clans: All stats explained
As always, Supercell-approved super content creators have provided sneak peeks via their social media posts, including the skills and abilities of Super Yeti in Clash of Clans.
According to one such post by @ClashDotNinja on X, the Super Yeti is a boosted version of the Yeti troop. It releases Electromites when damaged, which have chain effects. Each Super Yeti will take 35 Housing Spaces and have a 12 Movement Speed. Compared to other troops, this can be considered a low-to-moderate movement speed.
However, the Electromites that spawn after the Super Yeti is damaged take up 3 Housing Spaces and a 24 Movement Speed. Additionally, while the Super Yeti attacks ground targets, the Electromites attack both ground and air targets.
Check out the lists below for the complete stats of both Super Yeti and Electromites:
The community had been waiting for the launch of Super Yeti. While some of them got a little taste of the troop when Supercell mistakenly launched it last month, most of the community will be busy creating a new army to get the most out of this troop in Clash of Clans.