Clash of Clans June 2025 update sneak peek 2: How crafted defenses work, Hook Tower, and more

The Clash of Clans June 2025 update sneak peek 2 is here, bringing three powerful crafted defenses to boost the base's protection. Similar to the update's first sneak peek, it does not reveal the exact date when the new features will debut in the game. However, the three defensive units in question, Hook Tower, Flame Spinner, and Crusher Mortar, have their specialty and can work under different strategies.

You must first place the free Crafting Station, which is only available for Town Hall 17 players. This will allow you to upgrade the hitpoints, damage, and other stats of the crafted defenses separately based on your preference and playstyle. On that note, this article further highlights the details of the Clash of Clans June 2025 update sneak peek 2.

How will the crafted defenses work in the Clash of Clans June 2025 update?

Defense overview (Image via Supercell || Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube)

Once your Crafting Station is built, you can access a defense overview, where you’ll swap between defenses and decide which modules to upgrade. Stats like hitpoints, damage, and special attributes can be leveled up individually to suit your strategy.

Each crafting phase lasts about three months, with new defenses added in future cycles. During the crafting phase, you can switch active defenses on your base, upgrade modules at your own pace, and even defend your village while a defense is upgrading. However, each upgrade still requires a builder, so managing your builder availability wisely will be key.

Also read: CoC Dark Deal event details

Mechanics of Hook Tower, Flame Spinner, and Crush Mortar in the Clash of Clans June 2025 update

Flame Spinner level 3 stats (Image via Supercell || Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube)

The Hook Tower specializes in pulling troops from as far as 15 tiles away, stunning them for 3.6 seconds. While it deals no damage itself, it’s perfect for dragging heroes and key troops into high-damage zones.

The Flame Spinner unleashes bursts of flames over an eight-tile range, firing 28 rapid shots that consistently damage air and ground troops. You can use this defensive unit against swarms like Witches or Healers after the launch of the Clash of Clans June 2025 update.

The Crusher Mortar, on the other hand, acts as a heavy-duty ground defense, with splash damage that bounces up to three times. While it has a dead zone nearby, its area damage can still catch troops on the move.

Upgrade priorities and strategy tips for crafted defenses

Following the Clash of Clans June 2025 update, it’s essential to prioritize specific modules depending on your defense goals to get optimal results.

Focus on the Hook Tower’s cooldown reduction first to trap more troops frequently. The Flame Spinner benefits most from boosting burst fire for higher flame output, making it effective against mass troops. As for the Crusher Mortar, increasing damage per second and area splash damage will help you wipe out clustered ground troops quickly.

If you’re short on builders, consider maxing out one crafted defense before moving to the others to get maximum value during each crafting phase.

