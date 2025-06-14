Clash of Clans June 2025 update sneak peek 1: Ice Block Spell, new troops levels, and more

The first sneak peek of the Clash of Clans June 2025 update has arrived, and it's packed with new troop levels, powerful upgrades, and fresh features to enhance your attacks. It reveals major laboratory improvements, a brand-new Ice Block spell, pet upgrades, and quality-of-life changes aimed at improving the existing meta.

You can leverage the features to create innovative strategies while boosting your army's strength.

On that note, this article highlights the details of the Clash of Clans June 2025 update sneak peek 1.

New Ice Block Spell in the Clash of Clans June 2025 update

Level 3 stats of Ice Block (Image via Supercell || YouTube/@JudoSloth)

The Ice Block spell will make its debut at Town Hall 14 when you upgrade the Dark Spell Factory to level 7 for 12 million elixir and 8 days. This one-housing-space spell freezes your own troops, reducing incoming damage by up to 94% at max level for 7 seconds, while they can’t move or attack.

Surprisingly, hero abilities still work during this freeze, so it’s perfect for protecting key units like the Grand Warden or Royal Champion in dangerous areas.

Compared to the Freeze spell, it offers a larger radius and longer duration, opening up smart new strategies for tanky troops like Lava Hounds and Ice Hounds to soak up damage while your DPS units clear defenses.

New troop levels in the Clash of Clans June 2025 update

Starting in the laboratory, the Balloon will be upgraded to level 12 at Town Hall 17. It’ll set you back 22.5 million elixir and take 15 days and 12 hours to complete, giving you an extra 100 hit points, 14 more damage per second, and 23 additional death damage. If you favor Rocket Balloon attacks, you’re in luck, as the super troop version will level up alongside the normal version.

The Lava Hound will also receive an enhancement to level 7 at Town Hall 16 for 200,000 dark elixir and 8 days. Similarly, its Ice Hound variant will also be upgraded. However, Lava Pups will remain at level 1 in the Clash of Clans June 2025 update.

Rounding it off, the Druid is set to reach level 5 at Town Hall 17, which will provide an extra 100 hit points and 5 additional healing, with a hefty upgrade time of 16 days.

Pet House and other quality-of-life improvements

Pet House in CoC (Image via Supercell)

For your Pet House, Frosty will now have five new levels, costing a total of 1.3 million dark elixir and a combined 39 days of upgrades. Each level strengthens Frosty and the frost mites’ ability to freeze defenses and enemy heroes in the upcoming Clash of Clans June 2025 update.

Additionally, all wall pieces can now be raised to level 18, a staggering 600 million in gold or elixir, or 600 wall rings for 75 more segments. Quality-of-life improvements include 2v2 and 3v3 friendly wars, reduced hit points for buildings at lower Town Hall levels to speed up battles, and a better army management screen where you can reorder heroes, troops, and spells for smoother attacks.

