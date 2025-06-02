How to 3-star the Clash of Clans Controllable Chaos Challenge

The Clash of Clans Controllable Chaos Challenge began on June 1, 2025, following the launch of the game's monthly event roadmap. To achieve a 3-star victory, you must guide your Archer Queen throughout the provided base and destroy its troops. Rewards include 25 Gems, a Resource Potion, and a large quantity of Gold and Elixir to refill your inventory.

Ad

On that note, this article highlights the process by which you can get a 3-star victory in the Clash of Clans Controllable Chaos Challenge.

Method to gain a 3-star victory in the Clash of Clans Controllable Chaos Challenge

Deploy Archer Queen and clear the top compartment

Placement of Archer Queen (Image via Supercell)

To start your attack, drop your Archer Queen in the center of the base. Since you can control her movement, guide her toward the top compartment. Immediately press the Clan Castle icon and activate her ability. As soon as the Single-Target Inferno locks on, tap it to take it down quickly. Once that’s dealt with, target the Fire Spitter to clear that defense out of the way.

Ad

Trending

Deploy support troops

Next, deploy the Super Giants by pressing their icon, followed by deploying the Unicorns to keep your Queen healed. Use the Invisibility Spell to protect them during heavy fire. After that, tap to recruit the Super Valkyries and direct them towards each of the Monoliths.

If one of these dangerous defenses locks onto your Queen, quickly pull her back to safety before sending her in again.

Move to the center and eliminate the Town Hall

Ad

Once the top section of the Clash of Clans Controllable Chaos Challenge is cleared, press the Bowlers to deploy them. This will allow your troops to sweep around the upper side of the base naturally. At this stage, move your Archer Queen toward the center again and target the Town Hall. After bringing it down, direct her to take out the nearby Blacksmith and Fire Spitter near the bottom.

Also read: Netflix confirm Clash of Clans animated series

Ad

Sweep the right side and protect your Queen

Attack on Inferno Tower (Image via Supercell)

Now, pull your Queen over to the right side, carefully looping around the cliffs so she stays out of the bottom Monolith’s range. Reunite her with your troops moving along the right edge. From here, continue targeting defensive structures with your Queen to reduce incoming damage while your army mops up non-defensive buildings in the Clash of Clans Controllable Chaos Challenge.

Ad

As you progress toward the Multi-Inferno Tower and another Monolith, watch out for any high-damage defenses locking onto your Queen. If they do, pull her back for a moment and re-engage once it’s safe.

Clear remaining defenses

Guide your Archer Queen towards the Single-Target Inferno to destroy the backbone of the remaining defense. Next, use the Lightning Spell and focus all your attacks on the last Monolith to achieve the 3-star victory in the Clash of Clans Controllable Chaos Challenge.

Ad

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Md Farhan Sajid Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.



Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.



Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.



When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket. Know More