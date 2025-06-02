How to 3-star the Clash of Clans Controllable Chaos Challenge

The Clash of Clans Controllable Chaos Challenge began on June 1, 2025, following the launch of the game's monthly event roadmap. To achieve a 3-star victory, you must guide your Archer Queen throughout the provided base and destroy its troops. Rewards include 25 Gems, a Resource Potion, and a large quantity of Gold and Elixir to refill your inventory.
On that note, this article highlights the process by which you can get a 3-star victory in the Clash of Clans Controllable Chaos Challenge.
Method to gain a 3-star victory in the Clash of Clans Controllable Chaos Challenge
Deploy Archer Queen and clear the top compartment
To start your attack, drop your Archer Queen in the center of the base. Since you can control her movement, guide her toward the top compartment. Immediately press the Clan Castle icon and activate her ability. As soon as the Single-Target Inferno locks on, tap it to take it down quickly. Once that’s dealt with, target the Fire Spitter to clear that defense out of the way.
Deploy support troops
Next, deploy the Super Giants by pressing their icon, followed by deploying the Unicorns to keep your Queen healed. Use the Invisibility Spell to protect them during heavy fire. After that, tap to recruit the Super Valkyries and direct them towards each of the Monoliths.
If one of these dangerous defenses locks onto your Queen, quickly pull her back to safety before sending her in again.
Move to the center and eliminate the Town Hall
Once the top section of the Clash of Clans Controllable Chaos Challenge is cleared, press the Bowlers to deploy them. This will allow your troops to sweep around the upper side of the base naturally. At this stage, move your Archer Queen toward the center again and target the Town Hall. After bringing it down, direct her to take out the nearby Blacksmith and Fire Spitter near the bottom.
Sweep the right side and protect your Queen
Now, pull your Queen over to the right side, carefully looping around the cliffs so she stays out of the bottom Monolith’s range. Reunite her with your troops moving along the right edge. From here, continue targeting defensive structures with your Queen to reduce incoming damage while your army mops up non-defensive buildings in the Clash of Clans Controllable Chaos Challenge.
As you progress toward the Multi-Inferno Tower and another Monolith, watch out for any high-damage defenses locking onto your Queen. If they do, pull her back for a moment and re-engage once it’s safe.
Clear remaining defenses
Guide your Archer Queen towards the Single-Target Inferno to destroy the backbone of the remaining defense. Next, use the Lightning Spell and focus all your attacks on the last Monolith to achieve the 3-star victory in the Clash of Clans Controllable Chaos Challenge.
