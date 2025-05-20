Netflix confirms Clash of Clans animated series

In their recent post on X, Netflix confirmed that they are working on bringing Clash of Clans to a wider audience through animation. This will boost the game's popularity and cater to anime fans with little understanding of the strategic world-building. You can follow the series to watch your favorite heroes express their emotions and explore their characters, which makes them unique from other troops.
On that note, this article further breaks down this news, highlighting what you can expect from the animated series.
What you can expect from the Clash of Clans animated series
The anime version of Supercell's iconic title will likely have two sets of troops led by valiant Kings, Queens, and other heroes. They may wear different skins, which will make them unique and easily recognizable. To intensify the emotions, there will likely be some sneaky Goblin that gathers opponents' private information or collects loot from their bases.
Unlike the game, the Barbarian King will express himself better, ordering troops and expressing frustration in required scenarios. The arrows and other attacking instruments will be highlighted in HD quality to attract a wider audience towards the upcoming Netflix project.
The raid and the subsequent war will showcase fights from different angles, similar to other anime. There will likely be a final showdown between two Kings, who will be supported and motivated by their respective gangs.
Has Netflix announced the release date for the Clash of Clans anime series?
Sadly, the release date of the upcoming anime has not been announced by Netflix. However, you can expect it to arrive in the next few years.
Meanwhile, you can try out the gaming version of this Supercell title, which has recently removed the training time. This will give you more details regarding the characters and their attacks, further familiarizing you with the Clash of Clans world.
