Best Clash of Clans Hero Equipment combinations for Minion Prince

The optimal Clash of Clans Hero Equipment combination consist of two gear pieces that boosts DPS or enhance hero's health during battle. They are mainly classified into two categories: active and passive. The Dark Orb, Henchmen Puppets, and Metal Pants are examples of active Hero Equipment that are manually triggered by players, while Noble Iron is classified as a passive gear piece that increases the hero's range and damage from the beginning.

The Minion Prince, recently launched in November 2024 update, currently has four pieces of Hero Equipment. Players should select the ideal pair based on their strategies in regular gameplay and Hard Mode challenges.

This article lists three of the best Clash of Clans Hero Equipment combinations to help them during battle.

Best Clash of Clans Hero Equipment combinations to pair with the Minion Prince

1) Dark Orb and Henchman Puppet

First choice (Image via Supercell)

The Dark Orb and Henchment Puppet remain an ideal pair for those who prefer strong push strategies using their air units like Dragons or Dragon Riders.

The Dark Orb enhances the army's surivability by slowing down defenses, allowing Minion Prince to destroy them easily. Meanwhile, the Henchman Puppet provides additional support by spawning two tanky Henchmen and temporarily turning the hero invisible for a short duration.

2) Noble Iron and Metal Pants

Second choice (Image via Supercell)

Instead of the strong push strategies, if you want to use the Minion Prince in a more isolated role, consider using Noble Iron and Metal Pants as the required Clash of Clans Hero Equipment combination.

The long range and additional damage provided by the Noble Iron ensures Minion Prince targets defenses from a safe distance without taking damage. On the other hand, the Metal Pants offer hit point recovery and an orange shield that enhances the hero's survivability.

3) Metal Pants and Dark Orb

Third choice (Image via Supercell)

Finally, the third notable Clash of Clans Hero Equipment combination is specifically designed for Hard Mode challenges, where the hero's hit points are considerably reduced.

To ensure his survivability, opt for the Metal Pants in combination with the Dark Orb. This pairing helps the Minion Prince withstand enemy traps such as Black Mines, which become much more lethal under Hard Mode restrictions, forcing you to activate Prince's Hero Equipment ability before the optimal time.

