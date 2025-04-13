Clash of Clans balance changes (April 14, 2025): All nerfs explained

Supercell is introducing several Clash of Clans balance changes on April 14, 2025, through a maintenance break. These adjustments primarily target three of the four limited-time troops in the ongoing Friend or Foe event, namely Disarmer, Kane, and Giant Giant. Furthermore, the housing space of Yeti's spawned mites will be increased across all levels, reducing their overall number in battle.
This article explores the Clash of Clans balance changes for April 14, 2025.
List of nerfs in the Clash of Clans balance changes (April 14, 2025)
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
1) Disarmer
Here are the detailed stats:
- DPS Level 6: 225 -> 220
- DPS Level 7: 250 -> 240
- DPS Level 8: 300 -> 260
- DPS Level 9: 325 -> 280
- DPS Level 10: 350 -> 300
- DPS Level 11: 375 -> 320
- DPS Level 12: 415 -> 340
- HP Level 5: 3600 -> 3500
- HP Level 6: 4400 -> 4000
- HP Level 7: 4850 -> 4500
- HP Level 8: 5300 -> 5000
- HP Level 9: 5900 -> 5500
- HP Level 10: 6500 -> 6000
- HP Level 11: 7100 -> 6500
- HP Level 12: 7800 -> 7000
- Initial rage speed and damage boost halved
- No longer targets air units
- Defending Disarmer will respawn twice
The Disarmer troop, which was initially hailed as the most overpowered event troop ever, will be massively nerfed in the upcoming Clash of Clans balance changes. Starting April 14, 2025, she will no longer target air units, limiting her flexibility in diverse attack strategies.
Disarmer's initial power boost at the start of a battle – formerly granting damage boost and rage speed – will be halved, resulting in slower movement and reduced offensive output.
The unit's base health is also being scaled down across all levels. At level 12, her total hit points drop from 7,800 to 7,000. Considering she revives twice, this translates to a loss of 2,400 HP across her three lives. In terms of damage, her maximum DPS falls from 415 to 340, with similar reductions across lower levels.
Interestingly, while her offensive power is being dialed back, her defensive performance is receiving a slight boost in the upcoming Clash of Clans balance changes. Disarmer defenders will now revive twice instead of once, making her more formidable when defending against enemy attacks.
2) Kane
Kane will receive a relatively minor nerf in the Clash of Clans balance changes, reducing his DPS at Level 15 from 800 to 760. Many players might not even notice the change during attacks, as the 40 DPS drop is unlikely to significantly impact Kane's effectiveness on the battlefield.
Also read: Is the Sneezy pet worth it?
3) Giant Giant
Here are the Giant Giant's nerfs in the latest Clash of Clans balance changes:
- DPS Level 14: 940 -> 920
- DPS Level 15: 1020 -> 980
- HP Level 14: 24000 -> 23500
- HP Level 15: 26000 -> 25000
The Giant Giant will receive some tweaks, specifically at levels 14 and 15. These changes target higher Town Hall users. At level 14, the unit’s hit points will be reduced by 500, while at level 15, there's a steeper drop of 1,000 HP. Additionally, the Giant Giant’s damage output will be reduced slightly by 20 DPS at level 14 and 40 DPS at level 15.
4) Yeti's Mites
Lastly, the Yeti's mechanic is set to be altered by adjusting the housing space of its spawned Yeti Mites in the upcoming Clash of Clans balance changes. This small unit had become a critical part of clone-based attack strategies, with players deploying a single Yeti on the edge of a base and cloning its mites directly into the core to wreak havoc.
From April 15, 2025, each Yeti Mite will require two housing spaces instead of one. This will effectively reduce the number of mites that can be spawned and cloned, lessening their destructive potential and limiting the strategy’s overall value.
Check out more articles related to the game:
- How to get 150 Champs Medals in CoC Friend or Foe event for free
- Is the Action Figure Hero Equipment worth it?
- How to get 500 tickets for CoC Friend or Foe event for free