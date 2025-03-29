Is the Clash of Clans Sneezy pet worth it?

The Clash of Clans Sneezy pet has been released, thanks to the March 2025 update. The critter spawns Booger troops at regular intervals to support a Hero's assault. However, upon the character's demise, it starts attacking nearby buildings and defenses directly, displaying frustration by inflicting damage on opponent troops.

The Sneezy pet is exclusive to Town Hall 17 players who have upgraded the Pet House to its maximum level. Despite its usefulness in certain scenarios, it has many shortcomings that make it not worth getting in the current meta.

This article examines the Clash of Clans Sneezy pet's abilities and explains why players might want to reconsider spending their in-game currency to obtain it.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Details of Clash of Clans Sneezy pet

Spawned Booger (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Sneezy pet functions as a spawner. It spawns small tanky units called Boogers. These Boogers have high hit points but very low damage output.

Sneezy can have two Boogers active on the battlefield at any given time. If there are none present, a new one spawns every 10 seconds.

However, Sneezy doesn’t behave like a traditional attacking pet. Much like Phoenix, it remains behind the Hero and doesn’t engage with buildings until the character is defeated. Once the Hero falls, the pet enters an enraged mode.

One of the most surprising aspects of the Clash of Clans Sneezy pet is its damage per second (DPS). At 450 DPS, Sneezy boasts the highest damage output of any pet in the game, even surpassing a max-level Dragon.

However, this high damage comes with a major drawback. Since Sneezy only activates when the Hero is knocked out, players won’t benefit from this damage during the early stages of the battle.

As for Boogers, their low DPS of 150 each and slow movement speed make them less effective. They don’t always align with the Hero’s target, making them unreliable as additional damage dealers. Their high hit points suggest they could act as tanks for flying Heroes like Grand Warden in air mode, but their slow movement prevents them from fulfilling this role effectively.

Limitations of Clash of Clans Sneezy pet

Sneezy is the latest pet (Image via Supercell)

Despite its impressive stats, Sneezy has several limitations:

Boogers are too slow to absorb damage ahead of Heroes.

Boogers' pathing is unpredictable, which makes them unreliable.

Sneezy only activates after the Hero’s defeat, limiting its impact in fast-paced battles.

With an HP of 4650 at the max level, Sneezy is too vulnerable to outlast its Hero on the battlefield without proper support. This completely negates its high DPS advantage, which makes it difficult to compete with other important pets like Spirit Fox or Frosty.

Where Clash of Clans Sneezy pet can shine

Clone Spell (Image via Supercell)

Despite its limitations, the Clash of Clans Sneezy pet proves useful in specific scenarios, particularly when paired with Clone Spells.

Since Boogers have a housing space of four, they can be cloned multiple times, allowing players to flood the battlefield with them. This strategy can help trigger traps before other troops take damage or absorb hits from defenses to increase others' survivability.

However, cloning needs to be precise to target the Boogers. The strategy can fail disastrously if misaligned.

Final verdict on Clash of Clans Sneezy pet

Sneezy introduces an interesting high-risk, high-reward mechanic, but it doesn’t seem like a game-changer. While its 450 DPS is impressive, the delayed activation severely limits its practicality. Boogers aren’t effective at dealing damage or protecting Heroes without the Clone Spell.

Furthermore, to upgrade Sneezy to the maximum level, players require 2,520,000 Dark Elixir, which can be used to upgrade Heroes instead. Thus, players are recommended to opt for Spirit Fox instead of Sneezy in the current meta.

