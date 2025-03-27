Clash of Clans March 2025 update: New Army Screen and Recipe explained

Supercell has introduced a major overhaul to the Army Screen in the Clash of Clans March 2025 update. The redesigned interface aims to streamline army management, making troop training a thing of the past. Players can now instantly deploy any army composition without the need to manually train troops, brew spells, or build Siege Machines.

Ad

This article discusses the modified Army Screen and Recipe introduced in the Clash of Clans March 2025 update.

Revamped Army Screen modified in Clash of Clans March 2025 update

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The revamped Army Screen in the latest Clash of Clans March 2025 update offers a streamlined and modular design, allowing players to customize their troops effectively.

On the left side, Heroes, Pets, and Equipment are prominently displayed, making it easier to manage loadouts. Tapping on a Hero opens a menu where players can swap Pets, change Hero Equipment, or even replace the Hero entirely.

The interface adapts dynamically based on Town Hall level, ensuring that lower-level players see larger Hero icons for better visibility.

Ad

Additionally, Hero skins are now displayed, allowing players to quickly select their preferred cosmetic. If a Hero is under upgrade, a hammer icon appears on their card to indicate their status.

On the right side, players can access their active army, divided into four key sections:

Troops (top section)

Spells

Siege Machines

Clan Castle Troops (bottom section)

Since training times have been removed in the Clash of Clans March 2025 update, troops can be immediately added to the army. Overlapping troop icons help maximize visibility, allowing players to see more units at once. An indicator alerts players if their army is incomplete, ensuring they take full advantage of the unlimited training feature.

Ad

Additionally, a trash icon in the top-right corner enables quick deletion of the entire army when needed. The same instant-selection process applies to Spells, Siege Machines, and Clan Castle troops, eliminating waiting times altogether.

Clan Castle requests are now fully integrated into the Army Screen, allowing players to tap the "Request" button to bring up a request form.

The digital keyboard shifts the screen automatically for better visibility while selecting reinforcements. Transparent icons indicate missing troops, making it easy to track what’s still needed. Players can also use Raid Medals directly from this menu for quick reinforcement requests.

Ad

Also read: Bundle Maker in CoC: Everything you need to know

Army Recipes introduced in the Clash of Clans March 2025 update

Army Recipe screen (Image via Supercell || Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube)

Replacing the Quick Train tab, the new Army Recipe feature allows players to pre-save army compositions, including Heroes, Equipment, and Clan Castle Troops.

Ad

All previously saved Quick Train armies will be automatically converted into Army Recipes. Players can create new customized loadouts by selecting their Heroes, Pets, Troops, Spells, and Siege Machines.

Furthermore, changes made to an Army Recipe are automatically saved to prevent accidental loss of progress after the introduction of the Clash of Clans March 2025 update.

Here's how players can use the Army Recipe feature:

Players can save their current active army to a recipe slot for future use.

Switching between recipes instantly updates the entire army, including Clan Castle requests.

If the Clan Castle is already filled with reinforcements, switching recipes prompts players to discard existing troops before applying the new request.

Super Troops can be activated directly from the Army Recipe screen, without needing to visit the Super Troop Sauna.

Ad

A new sharing feature allows players to send Army Recipes to clan chat, enabling easy copying of full army setups, including Heroes, Pets, and Equipment.

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback