Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event: Everything you need to know

Clash of Clans Friend or Foe is a collaborative event that will launch on April 8, 2025, and run until April 29, 2025. It combines the chaos of wrestling with the strategy of base-building warfare, as the WWE universe takes over army camps and introduces exclusive limited-time troops and a brand-new piece of Hero Equipment for the Archer Queen.

In this event, players will witness their camps transform into wrestling rings, face new reinforcements or defending superstars in every battle, and collect event tickets to unlock powerful rewards. This article provides key details about Clash of Clans Friend or Foe.

Giant Giant, Kane, Disarmer: New temporary troops introduced in the Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event

Kane is a limited-time event-based troop (Image via Supercell)

The upcoming event introduces three special limited-time troops: the Giant Giant, Kane, and the Disarmer.

The Giant Giant is a scaled-up version of the regular Giant, with 10 times the hit points and DPS. At 50 housing space, it cannot be affected by spring traps, and when its health drops below 50%, it enters a Rage mode for 20 seconds, increasing its attack speed and damage.

The second unlockable troop in the Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event is Kane, an amalgamation of a PEKKA and Wall Breaker. With 9,000 HP and 800 DPS, this 75-housing space powerhouse beelines for the Town Hall.

Upon being taken out, Kane is reborn with another 9,000 HP and a massive DPS boost to 1,200, along with 300 aura damage, which significantly outclasses similar aura-based units like the Electro Titan.

Finally, the Disarmer boasts 60 housing space and behaves like a supercharged Valkyrie with the mobility of a Hog Rider, leaping over walls and delivering whirlwind attacks.

Furthermore, Disarmer's real strength lies in her survivability. She revives herself twice after being defeated, each time returning to full health, giving her a total of 23,400 hit points across three lives. Combined with boosted speed and damage during the first 20 seconds of life, she becomes a devastating frontline unit in any attack.

Action Figure: New Hero Equipment released in the Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event

New Hero Equipment for Archer Queen (Image via Supercell)

This event's spotlight is the Action Figure, an Epic rarity Hero Equipment exclusive to the Archer Queen. When this ability is activated, the Queen spawns a Giant Giant troop, whose level scales with the equipment’s upgrade level, reaching level 10 at equipment level 27 in the Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event.

Though the spawned troop doesn’t reach the same power level as the event-version Giant Giant, it still boasts impressive stats at max, with 18,500 HP and 700 DPS.

The Action Figure grants a durable tank for the Queen and also improves her own self-healing rate alongside DPS, offering an alternative to the Healer Puppet. It's particularly useful when navigating zones with frequent Seeking Air Mines, as the spawned Giant Giant can absorb hits without endangering supporting healers.

Best strategy for the Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event

When it comes to attacking during the Friend or Foe event, you can strategize depending on troop availability and Town Hall level. However, one of the most effective tactics involves centering the attack around the Disarmer troop.

This strategy starts with deploying a Giant Giant and Barbarian King on one corner while using the Archer Queen and Royal Champion to attack from the other corner to create a solid funnel on both flanks.

With the core of the base now exposed, four Disarmer troops are sent in alongside the Grand Warden. Once they penetrate the base's defenses, you can trigger the Eternal Tome and layer in Rage and Freeze spells to prolong Disarmer's survival on the battlefield.

While Kane and Giant Giant-based attacks also work, the Disarmer’s wall-hopping and resurrection mechanics make it an ideal choice for the Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event.

You could also account for the modified Army Camp mechanics during the event. Each base will feature two types of camps: blue ones that, when destroyed, summon friendly Giant Giants and Kanes; and red ones that release hostile Disarmers and Yeeters in Clash of Clans' raid.

