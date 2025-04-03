Yeeter in Clash of Clans: Ability, stats, and more

The Yeeter in Clash of Clans is a powerful limited-time troop introduced during the ongoing April 2025 season. Taking inspiration from the Thrower, it brings a unique ability and enhanced stats to the battlefield. However, unlike its counterpart, the Yeeter is a high-housing space troop with immense durability and increased attack power, which makes it a pretty desirable unit for players at higher Town Hall levels.
This article highlights the stats, abilities, and the best ways to use the Yeeter in Clash of Clans.
Ability of Yeeter in Clash of Clans
One of the Yeeter’s defining traits is its special ability that lets it deploy four powerful tribal warriors at the beginning of the attack. These summoned troops will target anything in sight, dealing significant damage to enemy buildings and defenses. Unlike regular spawns, these tribe members are strong in both offense and durability, making them essential in high-pressure attacks.
Despite initially focusing on throwing the tribal warriors, the Yeeter then continues to deal damage from long range, stepping forward to engage in regular attacks once the ability is triggered. This versatile attack pattern enables it to break through defenses with ease while supporting other troops with its high damage-per-second (DPS) output.
Stats of Yeeter in Clash of Clans
The Yeeter is a massive troop that requires 45 housing spaces, nearly three times the size of a Thrower. However, this added space is justified by its exceptional HP and offensive power.
At level 15, the Yeeter boasts an impressive 5,500 HP, dwarfing the Thrower’s 2,100 HP. Additionally, each of the four summoned tribe members has 3,000 HP, resulting in a total of 17,500 HP across all deployed units.
Here are the detailed stats of the Yeeter in Clash of Clans:
Strategies to use Yeeter in Clash of Clans
The Yeeter excels in smash attacks, where troops are funneled into the core of a base to deal maximum damage. Given its high durability, it thrives when paired with Healers, ensuring prolonged survivability. The summoned tribal warriors also help tank enemy defenses, making this troop incredibly resilient in extended battles.
As an optimal strategy, players should first establish a funnel before deploying the Yeeter, ensuring that it moves through the core of the base rather than getting stuck on unnecessary structures. Given its extra range, this troop can effectively target defenses behind walls, allowing for better control of the battlefield. We also recommend pairing it with Jump Spells to help guide it through the enemy base efficiently.
Additionally, players who have unlocked the new Sneezy pet can gain an extra advantage. Sneezy’s booger troops can help clear Red Air Mines, protecting the Healers that keep the Yeeter alive. This synergistic combination makes the Yeeter even more effective in high-level attacking strategies.
