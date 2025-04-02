Clash of Clans Prince Mysterio Hero skin: How to get, design, and more

The Clash of Clans Prince Mysterio Hero skin has been released as part of the April 2025 Gold Pass rewards. This Legendary rarity skin is inspired by the famous wrestler Rey Mysterio and is part of the ongoing WWE collaboration. It is equipped with unique animations and sound effects that are triggered when the Minion Prince is deployed in battle.

Ad

This article further highlights the details of the Clash of Clans Prince Mysterio Hero skin.

How to get Clash of Clans Prince Mysterio Hero skin

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Prince Mysterio Hero skin is unlocked as the first reward of the April 2025 Gold Pass, which can be instantly redeemed after the purchase. The cost of this pass varies depending on the player’s country and economic factors. For instance, those in the United States can obtain it for 6.99 USD, while in India, the Gold Pass is priced at ₹599.

Also read — Sneezy in Clash of Clans: Ability, stats, and more

Ad

Design and sound effects of Clash of Clans Prince Mysterio Hero skin

Side view of the skin (Image via Supercell)

The design of the Clash of Clans Prince Mysterio Hero skin is a tribute to Rey Mysterio’s signature wrestling persona. Upon equipping this skin, the Minion Prince wears a red, white, and gold wrestling mask along with a matching jacket and trousers to resemble the WWE star. His scepter is replaced with a microphone featuring WWE branding, while his wings feature a black and yellow pattern to match his mask.

Ad

One of the most exciting features of this skin is its custom sound effects. When selected, players will hear Rey Mysterio’s iconic catchphrase, “Booyaka Booyaka”, followed by his entrance theme, “Booyaka 619,” by the P.O.D. band.

Also read: How to get five Clash of Clans Magic Snacks for free?

Animations of the Clash of Clans Prince Mysterio Hero skin

Knockout animation (Image via Supercell)

Players unlock innovative animations upon purchasing and equipping this skin. When moving around the village, the Minion Prince rests his hands on his hips to boast his stature. Tapping on him triggers a celebratory animation where he cheers and jumps into the air while spotlights shine down on him and fireworks explode in the background, emitting green and red smoke.

Ad

During battles, his attack animation changes as he launches a green projector at his target, leaving visible impact effects on buildings and enemy troops. When his ability is activated, the default visual effects play, but with an added wrestling-inspired flair.

If he gets knocked out in battle, he falls to the ground, dramatically reaching into the air, mimicking a WWE-style knockout scene. While recovering, he lies across his altar and slowly regains his strength for his next battle.

Ad

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback