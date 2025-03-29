How to get five Clash of Clans Magic Snacks for free

The Clash of Clans Magic Snacks are special in-game items introduced in the September 2024 Treasure Hunt event. Following the removal of the training time, the game has five types of Magic Snacks. Players can use them to boost productivity, enhance Hero's efficiency, or maximize the troops' abilities during battles.

Supercell is currently offering a free piece of all these Clash of Clans Magic Snacks through a voucher redemption process. This article highlights the necessary steps to claim these in-game items and provides a few troubleshooting tips to resolve any impending issues.

Method to get five Clash of Clans Magic Snacks for free

The webpage for collecting Magic Snacks (Image via Supercell)

Here are the required steps:

Launch the Clash of Clans app on your mobile device and minimize it. Do not quit the game. Head to the official voucher redemption webpage by clicking this link. Choose the Claim Reward button. This will redirect you to the pop-up window inside the game. Select the Claim button to complete the process.

The five claimed Clash of Clans Magic Snacks will be displayed at the bottom of the screen. Note that players must use them within 24 hours, after which they will expire. Furthermore, the free voucher codes offered by Supercell usually have a short deadline. Thus, it's essential to utilize the latest one urgently.

Troubleshooting tips

Claim reward pop-up window (Image via Supercell)

If you face any issues despite following the above-mentioned steps, you can try out the given tips to try and troubleshoot the existing problems:

Clear cache and restart the device: One of the most effective ways to overcome technology-related issues is to clear the existing cache and restart the device.

One of the most effective ways to overcome technology-related issues is to clear the existing cache and restart the device. Leverage high-speed internet: Sometimes, slow internet speed hampers the offer redemption process. Therefore, you must use the fastest available internet connection to get five Clash of Clans Magic Snacks for free.

Sometimes, slow internet speed hampers the offer redemption process. Therefore, you must use the fastest available internet connection to get five Clash of Clans Magic Snacks for free. Use an updated version of a popular browser: All browsers are equipped with various firewalls to protect users from malicious websites. However, on some occasions, they might prevent the official webpage from functioning properly. This issue is mostly present in lesser-used browsers. Thus, players should prefer the updated version of a popular browser like Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to claim the free in-game item.

All browsers are equipped with various firewalls to protect users from malicious websites. However, on some occasions, they might prevent the official webpage from functioning properly. This issue is mostly present in lesser-used browsers. Thus, players should prefer the updated version of a popular browser like Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to claim the free in-game item. Use a different device: If you fail to redeem the free Clash of Clans Magic Snacks despite the tips mentioned above, the issue likely lies with your mobile device. In such circumstances, use a different one and retry the above steps. Upon successful redemption, it's essential to log out of the new device to keep your gaming account secure.

