How to get 500 tickets for Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event

Clash of Clans Friend or Foe is a collaborative event that brings the excitement of WWE to the battlefield. Players can unlock skins like Mysterio Prince and King Cody through in-app purchases, reflecting the connection between the iconic Supercell game and famous wrestlers.
Consequently, there are other in-game items and WWE-inspired decorations that can be unlocked through the Event Pass, which requires players to collect tickets via raids or other mediums.
To help them in their journey, Supercell is distributing 500 free tickets for the Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event via the offer redemption process. This guide explains how to claim the reward.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Method to get 500 tickets in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event
Here are the required steps:
- Open the offer redemption webpage by clicking this link.
- Choose the Claim Reward to redirect to the game.
- In the pop-up window that appears, select the Claim button to complete the process.
Remember that free offers tend to expire within a few weeks. Thus, use the latest one quickly to claim 500 tickets for the Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event.
Also read: How to get five Magic Snacks for free
Troubleshooting tips
Despite following the above steps, you may still not get the reward due to technical issues. In such circumstances, try out these tips:
- Clear the cache and restart the device: One of the most effective ways to overcome technology-related issues is to clear the existing cache and restart the device.
- Leverage high-speed internet: Sometimes, slow internet speed hampers the offer redemption process. Thus, use the fastest available internet connection to get free tickets for the Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event.
- Use an updated version of a popular browser: All browsers are equipped with various firewalls to protect users from malicious websites. However, on some occasions, they might prevent the official webpage from functioning properly. This issue is mostly present in lesser-used browsers. Thus, get the updated version of a popular browser like Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to claim the free in-game item.
- Use a different device: If you fail to redeem free tickets in the Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event despite utilizing the tips mentioned above, leverage a different one and retry the above steps. Upon successful redemption, log out of the new device to keep your gaming account secure.
Check out more articles related to the game: