Is the Clash of Clans Action Figure worth it?

The Clash of Clans Action Figure is the latest Epic rarity Hero Equipment designed for the Archer Queen. Introduced as part of the limited-time Friend or Foe event, this equipment allows players to summon a powerful Giant Giant in front of the Queen, acting as a tank while she remains briefly invisible. With additional passive boosts to healing, hitpoints, and damage per second, the Action Figure has quickly become a hot topic.

Ad

However, some are questioning whether it is worth spending ores to update the Clash of Clans Action Figure. This article analyzes the latest Hero Equipment and highlights why it should be prioritized over other items.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Stats and ability of Clash of Clans Action Figure

Action Figure is the seventh Hero Equipment for Archer Queen (Image via Supercell)

The Action Figure costs 3,100 Champion Medals and introduces a unique active effect, spawning a Giant Giant in front of the Archer Queen, paired with one second of invisibility. This ensures the tanky unit gets ahead and absorbs incoming damage, letting the Queen do what she does best: deal devastating damage from a safe distance.

Ad

Trending

The Giant Giant's level scales with the equipment’s level. At max level, it reaches Level 10, boasting a massive 18,500 hit points. As players upgrade the Action Figure, the stats of this summoned unit increase almost exponentially, making it an ideal choice to upgrade.

In terms of passive stats, the Clash of Clans Action Figure provides:

Self-heal per second (up to 40 at max level), which outperforms the Healer Puppet.

+135 DPS for the Queen at max level, which is the third highest among Hero Equipment options for the Archer Queen.

+713 HP for the Queen, a respectable amount.

Ad

Also read: How to get 500 free tickets in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event

Best uses of the Clash of Clans Action Figure

Action Figure is available in Trader shop (Image via Supercell)

There are several standout use cases for the Action Figure:

Ad

Queen charge strategy: Dropping the Queen alone with the Action Figure to funnel or remove key defenses becomes highly viable. The Level 10 Giant Giant acts as a tank with 18,500 HP, giving the Queen ample time to clear out large sections of a base.

Dropping the Queen alone with the Action Figure to funnel or remove key defenses becomes highly viable. The Level 10 Giant Giant acts as a tank with 18,500 HP, giving the Queen ample time to clear out large sections of a base. Grand Warden pairing: In ground-heavy army compositions, the Giant Giant serves as a frontline tank that can benefit from the Eternal Tome and Healing Tome of the Grand Warden. Unlike clones or summons, this unit has no time limit and fits perfectly into the ground smash meta.

In ground-heavy army compositions, the Giant Giant serves as a frontline tank that can benefit from the Eternal Tome and Healing Tome of the Grand Warden. Unlike clones or summons, this unit has no time limit and fits perfectly into the ground smash meta. Combination with Magic Mirror: It provides a strong combination for burst damage, especially when using Queen clones. Works well in center pushes and takes full advantage of the tanking provided by the Giant Giant.

Ad

Also read: CoC Brutality Queen Hero skin details

Final verdict on Clash of Clans Action Figure Hero Equipment

Expand Tweet

Ad

Players should prioritize purchasing and then upgrading the latest Epic Hero Equipment, as it provides versatility and strong synergistic options with many base attack strategies. While it may not top the charts in raw passive stats, its active ability and late-game scalability more than make up for it.

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Md Farhan Sajid Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.



Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.



Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.



When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket. Know More