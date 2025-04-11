Is the Clash of Clans Action Figure worth it?

The Clash of Clans Action Figure is the latest Epic rarity Hero Equipment designed for the Archer Queen. Introduced as part of the limited-time Friend or Foe event, this equipment allows players to summon a powerful Giant Giant in front of the Queen, acting as a tank while she remains briefly invisible. With additional passive boosts to healing, hitpoints, and damage per second, the Action Figure has quickly become a hot topic.
However, some are questioning whether it is worth spending ores to update the Clash of Clans Action Figure. This article analyzes the latest Hero Equipment and highlights why it should be prioritized over other items.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Stats and ability of Clash of Clans Action Figure
The Action Figure costs 3,100 Champion Medals and introduces a unique active effect, spawning a Giant Giant in front of the Archer Queen, paired with one second of invisibility. This ensures the tanky unit gets ahead and absorbs incoming damage, letting the Queen do what she does best: deal devastating damage from a safe distance.
The Giant Giant's level scales with the equipment’s level. At max level, it reaches Level 10, boasting a massive 18,500 hit points. As players upgrade the Action Figure, the stats of this summoned unit increase almost exponentially, making it an ideal choice to upgrade.
In terms of passive stats, the Clash of Clans Action Figure provides:
- Self-heal per second (up to 40 at max level), which outperforms the Healer Puppet.
- +135 DPS for the Queen at max level, which is the third highest among Hero Equipment options for the Archer Queen.
- +713 HP for the Queen, a respectable amount.
Also read: How to get 500 free tickets in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event
Best uses of the Clash of Clans Action Figure
There are several standout use cases for the Action Figure:
- Queen charge strategy: Dropping the Queen alone with the Action Figure to funnel or remove key defenses becomes highly viable. The Level 10 Giant Giant acts as a tank with 18,500 HP, giving the Queen ample time to clear out large sections of a base.
- Grand Warden pairing: In ground-heavy army compositions, the Giant Giant serves as a frontline tank that can benefit from the Eternal Tome and Healing Tome of the Grand Warden. Unlike clones or summons, this unit has no time limit and fits perfectly into the ground smash meta.
- Combination with Magic Mirror: It provides a strong combination for burst damage, especially when using Queen clones. Works well in center pushes and takes full advantage of the tanking provided by the Giant Giant.
Also read: CoC Brutality Queen Hero skin details
Final verdict on Clash of Clans Action Figure Hero Equipment
Players should prioritize purchasing and then upgrading the latest Epic Hero Equipment, as it provides versatility and strong synergistic options with many base attack strategies. While it may not top the charts in raw passive stats, its active ability and late-game scalability more than make up for it.
Check out more articles related to the game: