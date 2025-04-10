Clash of Clans Brutality Queen Hero skin: Cost, design, and more

The Clash of Clans Brutality Queen Hero skin is part of the Clash Mania skin, which also contains other outfits like Prince Mysterio and King Cody. Designed to resemble the WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley, this Legendary-tier Archer Queen skin unlocks fierce animations and sound effects when players use their Hero in battle. It is currently available in the in-game shop and on the Supercell website alongside other items and packs.

This article highlights the cost, design, and animation details of the Clash of Clans Brutality Queen Hero skin.

Cost of the Clash of Clans Brutality Queen Hero skin

Players can purchase the latest Legendary skin for $9.99, INR 899, and the equivalent of one's own local currency. Instead of in-game shopping, gamers should prioritize purchasing this outfit from the Supercell website. This will ensure they receive points for their purchase, which will help them progress in the tracker and unlock more in-game items for free.

Design of the Clash of Clans Brutality Queen Hero skin

Side view of the Queen (Image via Supercell)

The Brutality Queen's visual design is inspired by the tough personality of the famous WWE icon, Rhea Ripley. Upon wearing this outfit, the Archer Queen dons a black leather jacket and a purple crop top.

She also boasts purple matching shorts alongside a fishnet to cover her thighs and shin, similar to the wrestler. Her black hair is styled with shaved side patterns, while the outer layers of her eyes are covered with thick purple shadows.

Furthermore, she wields a black steel chair adorned with two bat wings instead of her usual bow and arrow. The chair is the primary weapon she uses during battle to destroy her opponents.

Animations of Clash of Clans Brutality Queen Hero skin

Home village animation (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Brutality Queen Hero skin introduces WWE-style flair to the Home Village. Upon entering, she raises her steel chair in the air, marking her territory with a dramatic tap of honor.

When stationed in the village, she slams the chair down, jumps on it, and triggers a burst of purple fireworks, smoke, and flying bats. This entrance is set to the iconic “Demon in Your Dreams” by Motionless in White, the real-life entrance theme of Rhea Ripley.

In battle, the Archer Queen throws her steel chair at enemy targets, with every hit producing a burst of purple smoke and bat particles. When paired with the Archer Puppet Hero Equipment, activating her ability triggers a familiar flurry of summoned archers infused with her signature chaos animation.

When knocked out in battle, the Brutality Queen falls to the ground, clutching her arm, underscoring her resilience. During downtime in the Home Village, she rests beside her altar, chair by her side, silently preparing for the next fight.

