How to get 150 Event Medals in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe for free

The Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event began on April 8, 2025, bringing the wrestling arena to the battlefield. Famous WWE icons like Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley have their own dedicated skins designed for the Barbarian King and Archer Queen.
In addition to these themed cosmetics, players can unlock a variety of in-game rewards, such as decorations, ores, and magic items from the Trader by using Event Medals. These medals can be collected by advancing through the Event Tracker or by redeeming special offers on the official Supercell website.
With that in mind, this article provides the necessary steps to claim 150 Event Medals in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe using the latest free offer from Supercell.
Method to get 150 Event Medals in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe
Use these steps to collect 150 Event Medals in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event:
- Head to the official offer redemption webpage by clicking this link.
- Select the Claim Reward button, which will take you to the pop-up section inside the game.
- Choose the Claim button there to complete the process.
Note that the Trader shop in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event will be open till May 1, 2025. Thus, it's essential to claim and utilize 150 free Event Medals to purchase useful resources.
Troubleshooting tips when trying to get 150 Event Medals in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe
Some players might encounter a few technical issues that might prevent them from redeeming 150 medals in the Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event. In such cases, these tips might help resolve the problem:
- Use an updated version of a popular browser: All browsers are equipped with various firewalls to protect users from malicious websites. However, on some occasions, they might prevent the official webpage from functioning properly. This issue is mostly present in lesser-used browsers. Thus, you should use the updated version of a popular browser like Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
- Use high-speed internet: Sometimes, slow internet speed hampers the offer-redemption process. Thus, use the fastest available internet connection to get free medals in the Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event.
- Clear the cache and restart the device: One of the most effective ways to overcome technology-related issues is to clear the existing cache and restart the device.
- Use a different device: If you fail to redeem the free offer associated with the Clash of Clans Friend or Foe event despite utilizing the tips mentioned above, use a different device and retry the above steps. Upon successful redemption, log out of the new device to keep your gaming account secure.
