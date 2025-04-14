Best tips for Clash of Clans Gold Rush event

Supercell is set to introduce the Clash of Clans Gold Rush event, which will be available for only one week. Running from April 14 to April 21, this event challenges clans to work together to collect vast amounts of gold and contribute Golden Nuggets toward a shared goal. With up to 20 treasure chests, 750 bonus Champs Medals, and exclusive WWE-themed decorations, it provides an opportunity to collect free in-game items.

Keeping that in mind, this article provides some tips to help players succeed in the Clash of Clans Gold Rush event.

Tips to complete the Clash of Clans Gold Rush event quickly

The majority of Golden Nuggets in the Clash of Clans Gold Rush event will come from regular attacks. With the recent Clash Anytime update, it has become significantly easier to farm gold consistently. Players should focus on frequent raids and avoid dropping trophies unnecessarily, as this can reduce their income.

To reach the final milestone of 1.6 billion nuggets, clans must collect approximately 229 million nuggets per day. For clans with 50 active members, this translates to around 4-5 million nuggets per player daily.

However, hitting the 500 million nugget mark to unlock the treasure chests and medals requires about 71 million nuggets per day, which is a more achievable target for most clans.

Clans that are part of larger families can maximize their rewards by focusing contributions to one clan’s event progress. This strategy ensures a higher chance of unlocking top-tier rewards, especially if coordination and participation are strong.

Effective medal spending strategies in the Clash of Clans Gold Rush event

The event offers 750 bonus Champs Medals for the ongoing Friend or Foe event, which significantly impacts player decisions in the medal shop. Free-to-play players, who typically earn 3,750 medals, will now have 4,500 medals by gaining the bonus.

With 4,500 medals, free-to-play players can purchase a piece of epic Hero Equipment and still have enough to buy additional resources like Starry Ore or a Book of Heroes. This will increase their purchasing flexibility, making it one of the most rewarding events for non-paying users.

For those with the event pass, the medal count rises to 10,000. This opens up even more combinations in the medal shop. For instance, players can now purchase two epic equipment pieces or one equipment piece paired with the special decoration and still afford two Books of Building or Fighting.

Even those who have already spent their medals can still benefit by using the 750 bonus medals to stock up on Starry Ore, which remains in constant demand.

