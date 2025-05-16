Best attack strategy for Clash of Clans Treasure Hunt event

The Clash of Clans Treasure Hunt event has returned, giving you the chance to unlock free chests packed with valuable rewards. This time around, the event is slightly shorter this time around, lasting for five days, but to balance it out, Supercell has increased the number of chests you can unlock daily. Instead of three, you now have four chests waiting for you each day. So it's essential to make the most out of this event through successful raids and resource collection.

To help you, this article provides the best attacking strategy for the Clash of Clans Treasure Hunt event.

Key details about the best attack strategy in the Clash of Clans Treasure Hunt event

Jump Spell is crucial for the strategy (Image via Supercell)

Since the event is all about reaching the highlighted buildings and securing chests instead of achieving a three-star victory, you should focus on the strategy that involves efficient and precise strikes.

One reliable method is a Super Yeti Smash army, especially if you’re comfortable controlling your Heroes. You’ll want to bring Super Yetis, a Royal Champion, Queen Charge setup, and a few cleanup troops like Valkyries for funneling during the Clash of Clans Treasure Hunt event.

A helpful adjustment you can make is adding a Jump Spell into your army composition. This will help your troops bypass tricky compartments and head straight for the marked buildings. Historically, swapping a Rage or a Freeze spell for a Jump spell smooths out pathing and increases your chances of a clean chest grab.

When starting your attack:

Drop your Royal Champion on one side of the base where you can quickly reach the Multi Archer Towers or important defenses.

Use Invisibility Spells early to steer your Champion and Queen into key areas while avoiding traps.

Bring Valkyries for quick funneling on the outside edges, where they’re more reliable than Baby Dragons against Skeleton Traps.

Use the Jump Spell to bridge your troops into the core, especially toward the Town Hall or back-end Rage Spell Towers.

How the Clash of Clans Treasure Hunt works

Every day during the event, you’ll be able to unlock up to four chests through multiplayer battles. When you attack, three highlighted buildings will appear in your opponent’s base. Destroying the right one instantly drops a chest for you, and it doesn’t matter whether you earn zero stars or a perfect three-star attack. The only thing that matters is hitting the correct marked building.

Once you’ve collected a chest, you can tap it four times to possibly upgrade your chest from Common to Legendary, similar to the mechanism of Starr Drops in Brawl Stars.

