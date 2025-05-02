How to 3-star the Clash of Clans High Seas Hijinks Challenge

The Clash of Clans High Seas Hijinks Challenge began on May 2, 2025, following the launch of the game's monthly event roadmap. It features a complex puzzle-style base where players must time their spells precisely alongside the correct troop deployment. Concluding on May 26, this challenge offers an opportunity to gather 25 Gems, a Resource Potion, and a large quantity of Gold and Elixir to fill the storage.

This article provides the necessary steps to gain a 3-star victory in the Clash of Clans High Seas Hijinks Challenge.

Method to 3-star the Clash of Clans High Seas Hijinks Challenge

Triggering defenses and Clan Castle troops

Giants' placement (Image via Supercell)

Start the Clash of Clans High Seas Hijinks Challenge by placing two Giants behind the Fire Spitter on the right side of the base. This action triggers the Poison Tower and lures out the Clan Castle troops. Once these are activated, players should switch to Lightning Spells and focus on the cluster of Minions near the center.

By targeting the shadow beneath the Minions with one Lightning Spell, all of them can be eliminated instantly. A second Lightning Spell should then be placed on top of the Skeletons in the same area.

Attackers' deployment in the Clash of Clans High Seas Hijinks Challenge

Next, Wizards should be deployed strategically: one behind the Fire Spitter on the top right, and another behind the Fire Spitter on the top left. The Furnace is then positioned far to the left side of the base, while the Thrower is placed where the Giants were initially dropped to eliminate the remaining Fire Spitter in that section.

Eliminating core defenses with Spells

Earthquake and Lightning Spell to destroy Infernos (Image via Supercell)

The next phase involves neutralizing key defenses using spells in the Clash of Clans High Seas Hijinks Challenge. Players should drop one Earthquake Spell and three Lightning Spells at the tip of the Multi-Target Inferno Tower, ensuring the Air Defense and Sweeper are also destroyed. A second Earthquake Spell is then cast directly over the Single-Target Infernos to weaken them for later stages.

Clearing traps and starting ground push

For the top section of the base, three Archers are triangulated at the very top to clear out Giant Bombs safely. A Giant is placed next, followed quickly by the Barbarian King as close as possible to the weakened Single Inferno. Two more Archers target the Red Hut on the right, while the Royal Champion is sent to attack the Builder Hut on the left.

Using Royal Champion's ability

As the Royal Champion approaches the Hero Hall, the Single-Target Inferno will lock on. Allow it to beam up for a second or two, then immediately cast an Invisibility Spell on the Royal Champion. After the nearby Archer Tower is destroyed, the Royal Champion’s ability is activated to clear the lower-left section of the base in the Clash of Clans High Seas Hijinks Challenge.

Prepare the southern base for air troops

Main force deployment (Image via Supercell)

The southern area of the base is prepared by placing one Balloon beside each Cannon to trigger the Poison Tower and uncover any Seeking Air Mines. This is followed by deploying the main air force: an Ice Hound, four Dragons, two Balloons, and two Headhunters near the left-side Cannon.

The Clan Castle troops, a Super Valkyrie, Apprentice Warden, and Minion Prince, are sent in immediately afterward.

Final stage of the Clash of Clans High Seas Hijinks Challenge

Remaining spells and hero abilities are reserved to counter the Single-Target Infernos during this stage. The Barbarian King’s ability can be activated as needed for health recovery, enhanced by the Vampstache and Snake Bracelet.

The remaining Invisibility Spell should be used defensively, prioritizing the Royal Champion or Minion Prince if either is targeted by a Single-Target Inferno. If the Minion Prince is locked on, players should consider activating his ability early to spawn the Henchman Puppet and gain additional protection to 3-star the Clash of Clans High Seas Hijinks Challenge.

