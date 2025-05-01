Clash of Clans May 2025 event lineup: Everything you need to know

Supercell has released the Clash of Clans May 2025 event lineup, featuring seven festivities players can expect this season. These include Challenge Level, 4x Star Bonus, Mini Spotlight, Treasure Hunt, and Super Deals, among other regular monthly events.

Read on to learn about all the festivities revealed in the Clash of Clans May 2025 event lineup.

Clash of Clans May 2025 event lineup explored

Here are the release dates of all festivities revealed in the Clash of Clans May 2025 event lineup:

Gold Pass

The May Gold Pass will go live today (May 1, 2025) and remain available until May 31, 2025. Purchasing this pass unlocks a premium prize path in the season's reward track, which offers many in-game magic items and exclusives.

Challenge Level

This event will go live today (May 1, 2025) and will stay so until May 8, 2025. Although no further information has been released about this festivity, players can expect a challenge involving a base to be three-starred in this event.

Mini Spotlight

The Mini Spotlight festivity is a mini medal event featuring two limited-time currencies. The more you collect one of these resources, the further you progress in the event's reward track, receiving many magic items and some exclusives.

Treasure Hunt event

This event will go live on May 17, 2025, and will remain so until May 22, 2025. It challenges players to earn Treasure Chests via multiplayer attacks. Note that these chests are dispersed randomly among different buildings of the enemy's base. You must take down these structures to acquire Treasure Chests.

One Gem Resource Collector Boost

This event will go live on May 20, 2025, and will stay so until May 24, 2025. Although no further information about it has been released, we can expect it to boost the Gem production for a certain period, based on its name.

4x Star Bonus

This event will go live on May 7, 2025, and be available until May 9, 2025. As its name suggests, we can expect it to yield extra rewards for three-starring an attack in multiplayer battles.

Clan Games

Clan Games is a monthly event that will go live on May 22, 2025, and will stay so until May 28, 2025.

Clan War Leagues

Clan War Leagues is another monthly event that will go live on May 1, 2025, and stay so until May 11, 2025.

A Super Deal Arrives

This event will kick off on May 22, 2025, and be available until May 28, 2025.

These are the festivities revealed in the Clash of Clans May 2025 event lineup.

