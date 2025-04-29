What is the best Town Hall 17 attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

It's been a while since Town Hall 17 arrived in Clash of Clans. It is the highest TH level with a powerful Eagle Artillery as its defense system, which turns its attackers within a certain distance into ashes. After reaching Town Hall 17, players usually experiment with numerous attack strategies. However, they may still not have found one that works effectively.

This article provides the best attack strategy for those at Town Hall 17 in Clash of Clans. It works for almost every kind of player, regardless of their playstyle.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Best attack strategy for Town Hall 17 in Clash of Clans

You can tweak this strategy to your preference (Image via Supercell)

These are some of the best Town Hall 17 attack strategies in Clash of Clans:

Army composition

Royal Champion and Phoenix Pet (Equipped with maxed-out Electro Boots and Rage Vial)

Archer Queen and Unicorn (Equipped with maxed-out Healer Puppet and Giant Arrow)

Grand Warden (Equipped with maxed-out Eternal Tome and Healing Tome)

Minion Prince (Equipped with maxed-out Dark Orb and Henchman Puppet)

Dragons

Invisibility Spells x11

Attack strategy

The first important goal is to eliminate high-damage defenses, such as Inferno Tower, Eagle Artillery, Air Defenses, and Giga Towers, to help your dragons. For this, see where the opponent has placed their Air Sweepers. Try to deploy Royal Champion in a region where she runs towards the defenses under the Sweepers' range.

Keep your Royal Champion invisible by dropping an Invisibility Spell over them momentarily. The most crucial move here is to keep her in the direction you want her to go. For this, you must also drop the Invisibility Spell on the defenses that distract your Hero.

Once the Royal Champion moves a little deeper into the base, surrounded by the abovementioned high HP and damage defenses, trigger her active ability to boost her attacking and moving speed. If you start running out of Invisibility Spells, try to save some to use later. Don't worry if the Hero is taken down, as the Phoenix Pet will revive her.

A large chunk of enemy defenses could be taken down by the Royal Champion at this stage. See in what part of the base you can use your Archer Queen's Giant Arrow so that it takes down at least two Air Defenses. Accompany the Queen with Siege Machine.

Deploy some dragons between the areas damaged by your Royal Champion and Archer Queen. Let the army wreak havoc on the battlefield and back them up by triggering the remaining Heroes' abilities accordingly.

Keep your eyes on the remaining time. If you're not careful, you could run out of it. To that end, use your leftover Dragons to take down buildings far from your army.

It's worth noting that this Town Hall 17 attack strategy in Clash of Clans might not work in your first attempt. Thus, keep practicing and improvising if necessary.

