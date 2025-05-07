Clash of Clans May 2025 update sneak peek: Suggested tab and Elephant Rider troop explained

The Clash of Clans May 2025 update is set to introduce two significant changes to help players build new strategies. The first is the Suggested Army tab, and the other is the Elephant Rider troop. The former will showcase possible army combinations, allowing players to explore new attack strategies. Meanwhile, the Elephant Rider is the new temporary troop that will be introduced in the upcoming event for a short duration.
This article explores details shared by Judo Sloth, a popular YouTube content creator, regarding the Clash of Clans May 2025 update.
Army Suggested tab in Clash of Clans May 2025 update
One of the most notable upcoming changes involves the introduction of the Army Suggested tab within the redesigned Army UI screen. In a recent Discord chat, one of the game's designers, Seth, confirmed that this feature is actively being worked on and will debut in the upcoming update.
The goal of this tab is to offer curated attack strategies for each Town Hall level, addressing the common issue where casual players tend to rely on a single composition because experimenting with new ones has historically been a hassle.
With troop training times now removed and a streamlined army interface already in place, the development team wants to encourage more creativity and variety in how players approach battles.
According to Seth, the Suggested tab will likely feature three army compositions per Town Hall level, categorized by easy, medium, and hard difficulties.
Elephant Rider: New troop in the Clash of Clans May 2025 update
Alongside UI improvements, the Clash of Clans May 2025 update will introduce a brand-new temporary troop called the Elephant Rider, a creation born from a recent Supercell Make community campaign. These campaigns have become a fun way for fans to submit ideas for cosmetics and limited-time units — the Elephant Rider emerged as the winner for this round.
The concept behind the troop combines mechanics from the popular Root Rider and Valkyrie strategies, which have dominated high-level attacks in Town Hall 16 and 17. The Elephant Rider occupies 30 housing space and is designed to fulfill a dual role on the battlefield.
When deployed, the Elephant Rider's primary function is to target and break through walls, much like the Mighty Yak or the Root Rider. Upon successfully demolishing a section of wall, the rider dismounts and transforms into a Valkyrie-like unit, attacking nearby defenses and troops. Meanwhile, the elephant continues rampaging through obstacles and fortifications.
