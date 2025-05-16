Clash of Clans Treasure Chest event (May 17, 2025): Schedule, total chests, and more

The Clash of Clans Treasure Chest event is returning on May 17, 2025, and it can help you earn some exciting rewards. The Treasure Hunt/Treasure Chest event returns to the game every once in a while, helping the community to earn these chests via multiplayer battles, which can help them earn plenty of assets to boost their in-game progress.

While the community still awaits an official confirmation, Supercell-approved super content creators have already started to roll out the details about the upcoming Clash of Clans Treasure Chest event of May 2025. This article will talk about everything we know so far about the upcoming event.

Clash of Clans Treasure Chest event May 2025: Schedule, chest rarities, and rewards

According to the official X post of @ClashDotNinja, a Supercell-approved content creator, the Clash of Clans Treasure Chest event will return on May 17, 2025. The event will be around for six days, and then end on May 22, 2025. Since the event begins and ends at 8:00 am UTC on the respective dates, players will get six full days to earn the rewards.

The COC Treasure Hunt event will bring 20 chests of different rarities, and different chest rarities have different drop rates. The Common Chests have a drop rate of 58%, while it is 32% for the Rare Chests, 8% for the Epic, and 2% for the Legendary Chests.

You can get 20 chests from the Clash of Clans Treasure Chest event. The Common Chests will give rewards like Wall Rings and some other Magic Potions, while the Rare Chests bring in more resources or rare items. The Epic Chests help you earn a larger quantity of resources or rare decorations, while the Legendary Chests will help you earn legendary items like Hero skins.

How to get these chests in the Clash of Clans Treasure Hunt event of May 2025

You can earn these Treasure Chests by participating in the multiplayer battles during these events. During each multiplayer battle, you will see three chest icons flashing on three random buildings of the opponent's base. Only one building will have the chest, while the other two will be decoys.

You can earn rewards like special decorations from the Clash of Clans Treasure Chest event (Image via Supercell)

Once you have destroyed a building that contains the original chest, you will see a green tick. You won't have to win the battle or complete three stars to get these chests. Once you have found the original chest, you can instantly exit the raid to collect your rewards. If you successfully find the chest, you will see a 'Claim Reward' button. Click on it, and you will instantly be redirected to the chest opening screen.

Since there will be 20 chests in this event, ideally, you will need 20 multiplayer battles to earn them. However, according to @ClashDotNinja's post, you can stack chests with no restrictions. This means you can complete the event on the final day to claim all the rewards at once.

