Clash of Clans: Eternal Tome balance changes explained

Clash of Clans recently released an official announcement on their X channel, detailing an important rework to the Grand Warden's Eternal Tome. Widely regarded as one of the best Hero Equipment in the game, the Eternal Tome is known for providing invincibility that protects your troops from the opponents' defenses. However, this mechanic will receive a major tweak that might decrease or increase its usage based on your chosen strategy.

This article highlights the balance changes of the Eternal Tome in Clash of Clans.

What's changing with the Eternal Tome in Clash of Clans?

The Eternal Tome’s total duration will be increased by 0.2 seconds at all levels. On the surface, this looks like a buff, but it comes alongside a major mechanic shift that changes how the ability interacts with your troops.

Here are the core changes:

The damage immunity effect will now end 1 second after troops exit the Grand Warden’s aura.

Any troops entering the aura after the Hero Equipment is activated will now also gain immunity for as long as they’re inside the aura, plus 1 extra second after leaving.

In other words, the Eternal Tome will now function similarly to the Healing Tome Hero Equipment. When activated, it’ll only impact units currently inside the Grand Warden’s aura. As new troops enter the aura, they too will benefit from immunity for as long as they stay inside, and then for a brief moment after leaving.

How will the Eternal Tome's balance changes affect your strategies?

This adjustment carries both advantages and drawbacks, depending on your favorite attack strategies and how you currently use this Hero Equipment.

If you love to send a Battle Blimp under the protection of the Warden’s ability, this is a direct nerf. Previously, you could activate the Tome, and the Blimp would remain immune all the way to the Town Hall, regardless of how far it traveled. After the rework, your Blimp will only stay invulnerable for 1 second after leaving the aura.

The same applies if you deploy Headhunters just before activating the Tome. They will be neutralized sooner once they leave the aura, due to the lack of damage immunity.

However, there are several advantages to these changes as well. If you depend on Root Rider and Valkyrie attack strategies, where most of your troops stay close to the Warden throughout a battle, then this update works in your favor. Those troops will remain immune inside the aura, and now you’ll enjoy an extra 0.2 seconds of invincibility in Clash of Clans.

Meanwhile, the troops that enter Grand Warden's aura after the Hero Equipment's activation will also be impacted. For example, before, if Royal Champion started outside of the aura in the current meta but later ran into it, she’d miss out on the protection. But after this update, she’ll immediately gain immunity once she enters the Warden’s aura while the Tome is active.

Additionally, this change introduces better synergy with certain other Hero Equipment, notably the Lavaloon Puppet. Before, if you paired it with the Eternal Tome, the spawned units were vulnerable while everything else enjoyed protection. Now, with the new system, those spawned units inside the aura will also gain immunity in Clash of Clans raids.

