Clash of Clans: How to get a free Power Potion

In Clash of Clans, Power Potions are used to maximize the potential of available troops and spells allowed for your current Town Hall or Builder Hall level. This effect remains for one hour after activation and should be used before a series of raids. Following the game's removal of the Troop Training time mechanic, you can stack up your resource storage by continuously securing 3-star raids using buffed units.

That being said, this article lists the necessary steps to claim the free Power Potion offered by Supercell as per their latest post on the game's official X handle.

Method to get a free Power Potion in Clash of Clans

Here are the required steps:

Head to the official Supercell store by clicking this link. Locate the 3-Star Savings section, where the first reward is the desired Power Potion. Hit the Claim button below this magic item. Finally, launch the game and select the Okay button to complete the process.

Note that this section contains three rewards, with the first obtainable for free. If you decide to purchase the second, you will also unlock the third at the same time. This will further provide you with three Research Potions, three Builder Potions, and one Resource Potion.

Troubleshooting tips

The required reward section (Image via Supercell)

Unfortunately, a few of you might face issues while trying to claim the free Power Potion despite following the above steps. In such cases, here are some tips you can try out:

Clear cache and restart your mobile: This is the most tried-and-tested method that is leveraged whenever there's a technical issue. Clearing your device's cache memory should help you claim the free Power Potion in Clash of Clans.

This is the most tried-and-tested method that is leveraged whenever there's a technical issue. Clearing your device's cache memory should help you claim the free Power Potion in Clash of Clans. Use updated browsers: Some outdated browsers might not have the functionalities necessary for redeeming voucher codes. We recommend you use the latest version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, as they are the most widely used browsers and will help you claim the reward.

Some outdated browsers might not have the functionalities necessary for redeeming voucher codes. We recommend you use the latest version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, as they are the most widely used browsers and will help you claim the reward. Leverage high-speed internet: A slow internet connection can hinder the code redemption process, so it's best to use the fastest available internet while attempting the same.

A slow internet connection can hinder the code redemption process, so it's best to use the fastest available internet while attempting the same. Use a different device: If you still face an issue despite trying the above tips, change your device. Use your friend's or family member's mobile and retry the steps mentioned above. This will likely resolve the issue and help you obtain the free reward.

