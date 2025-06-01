Clash of Clans June 2025 event lineup: Controllable Chaos, medal event, and more

Supercell has released the Clash of Clans June 2025 event lineup, revealing all the festivities that players can expect this month. These events include Controllable Chaos, Challenge Level #2, Medal event, and an undisclosed event. Read on to learn more details about the Clash of Clans June 2025 event lineup.

Clash of Clans June 2025 event lineup explored

Here are the release dates of all the festivities unveiled for the Clash of Clans June 2025 event lineup:

Gold Pass

The June Gold Pass will go live today (June 1, 2025) and stay so until June 30, 2025. Purchasing it allows you to access a premium reward track in the season's prize path, which yields high-end materials, such as exclusive Hero skins.

Controllable Chaos

This challenge will go live today (June 1, 2025) and will be available until June 8, 2025. It's a controllable Heroes challenge, wherein you manually control the direction of a Hero through a base and take down all the buildings in the process.

Clan War Leagues (CWL)

Clan War Leagues will begin today (June 1, 2025) and last until June 11, 2025. This is a monthly tournament in which your clan is grouped with seven other clans, who fight each other one by one over a week. The team that scores the most stars by the end is declared the champion and rewarded with the most League Medals.

Challenge Level #2

Although no information has been released about this challenge apart from its schedule, which is June 8-15, 2025, we can expect it to challenge players with three-starring a village using the provided army composition.

Medal event

This medal event will kick off on June 10, 2025, and last until June 30, 2025. Like other such events, it will feature two exclusive currencies, one of which can be earned by performing multiplayer attacks that will move you forward in the event's reward track, yielding various offered items, including the second exclusive currency, i.e., event medals.

These medals are used to purchase items that the medal event will bring to the Trader Shop.

Clan Games

According to the Clash of Clans June 2025 event lineup, the Clan Games will kick off on June 22 and run until June 28, 2025.

Apart from these events, Supercell has kept an undisclosed event in store in the Clash of Clans June 2025 event lineup. Stay tuned and follow Sportskeeda to learn about it at the earliest, once the developer reveals anything about it.

