Clash of Clans Metal Pants Hero Equipment: Abilities and upgrades explained

The latest sneak peeks by Clash Ninja on X revealed the new Clash of Clans Metal Pants Hero Equipment. This is the third for the COC Minion Prince, which gives him a shield that reduces all incoming damage by a significant percentage for a short period. This equipment will be released with the upcoming Clash of Clans February 2025 update.

This article will explain the abilities and upgrades for the upcoming Clash of Clans Metal Pants Hero Equipment

Clash of Clans Metal Pants Hero Equipment: Abilities and effects

The Metal Pants Hero Equipment is a defensive tool that players can equip the Minion Prince with. This Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans has an active ability that players can activate to give the Minion Prince a protective shield to reduce all incoming damage for a brief period.

Upon activation, the shield will reduce up to 70% of all incoming damage at the highest level. It also boosts his HP and HP recovery rate, making him a tank during raids. This effect lasts up to 15 seconds at max level.

However, it’s interesting to see an equipment with such defensive ability being introduced now since players can already use the Minion Prince’s Henchman Puppet for added defense. Using the latter allows defensive towers to target the henchman puppets instead of him.

Moreover, the Henchman Puppet paired with the Dark Orb Hero Equipment seems to be a better option for slowing enemy defenses and increasing the Prince’s offensive prowess.

As such, it seems that this equipment doesn’t synergize well with others, making it less effective (on paper). Only time will tell what strategies the pros can come up with. As of now, it's still better to utilize the other two equipment instead of this one.

Clash of Clans Metal Pants Hero Equipment upgrades

From the X post above, we see that the Metal Pants can be upgraded a maximum of 17 times to reach Level 18. To fully upgrade this equipment, you will require 27,260 Shiny Ores, 1,920 Glowy Ores, and Town Hall 14.

At Level 1, this equipment creates a shield that reduces incoming damage by 46%, along with increasing the Minion Prince’s HP by 350 and his HP recovery by 1,600 for nine seconds. At max level (18), the shield reduces incoming damage by 70%, along with increasing the Minion Prince’s HP by 1,200 and his HP recovery by 2,500 for 15 seconds.

