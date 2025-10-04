  • home icon
  • Clash of Clans October 2025 update Sneak Peek 1: Town Hall Weapon Levels removal, Magic Shield, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Oct 04, 2025 14:52 GMT
Clash of Clan October 2025 update sneak peek
Clash of Clans October 2025 update brings a ton of changes in the game (Image via Supercell)

Recent posts from the Supercell-approved COC content creators have revealed the first sneak peek of the Clash of Clans October 2025 update, and the community is excited about it. As mentioned in previous official posts, this update will remove the Town Hall Weapon Levels, meaning you can now max out your bases for certain Town Halls faster than before.

However, the recent post also mentions the Magic Shield, a new type of shield that will keep enemies from attacking your village, helping you to save some of your resources from the attackers. Read on to learn more about the updates.

Clash of Clans October 2025 update Sneak Peek 1: The Town Hall Weapon level removal and Spring Trap rework

The Clash of Clans October 2025 update brings a ton of changes to Clash of Clans. However, the community is probably most interested in the weapon level removal from certain Town Halls and the Spring Trap rework.

The weapon levels for Town Halls 12, 13, 14, and 15 are being removed, but these Town Halls can still be weaponized just like how Town Hall 16 currently works. The weapons will have the stats of the current maximum level. However, the developer will cancel any ongoing updates on the update day without refunding the resources.

The Spring Trap rework is also arriving in the update, where if troops are less than or equal to the spring trap's capacity, they will be ejected. In any other scenario, the troop will be airborne for a brief period and will receive some amount of damage. Also note that the Heroes, Pets, and Siege Machines will receive 50% of the damage shown. Check out the table below for more details:

Town Hall Level/ Builder Hall LevelSpring Trap LevelCostTimeDamageSpring Capacity
TH 412K-010
TH 72130K2h25012
TH 83240K4h30014
TH 94350K6h35016
TH 105800K8h40018
TH 1161M12h50018
TH 1271.7M1 day60018
TH 1382M1 day 12h75018
TH 1493M2 days90018
TH 15104M2 days 12h1,05018
TH 16116M4 days 12h1,20018
TH 171213M9 days 12h1,30018
BH 3110K-1004
BH 4230K2h1754
BH 63100K4h2504
BH 84 300K6h3254
BH 105 500K8h4004
You can learn more about these previously announced updates from our previous post on Spring Trap rework and more.

Clash of Clans October 2025 update Sneak Peek 1: Shield, Guard, and Revenge

Another major change arriving in the Clash of Clans October 2025 update is the complete overhaul of the Shield and Guards and the return of the Revenge system.

The Shield and Guard mechanics are getting certain updates in the upcoming COC October update 2025. According to the X post from Supercell-approved creators, Shields are being replaced by Magic Shields. These new shields will be granted to players when at least 30% or more available loot of the defender has been stolen. The Magic Shields will be activated for eight hours.

Check out the bulleted list below to learn more about these Magic Shields:

  • Players can still attack a village with Magic Shield activated, but they will be attacking a shadow base.
  • Loot for such attacks will be generated by the economy.
  • The attack will appear within the defense log, but will show a Magic Shield icon to indicate no actual loot was taken from the defender.
  • Players cannot see when they have attacked a Shadow Base.
  • Attacking a Magic Shield-activated village will not affect the remaining time of the shield.
You can purchase a Magic Shield from the in-game Shop. Check out the costs below:

  • One day: 100 Gems with a four-day cooldown
  • Two days: 150 Gems with a seven-day cooldown
  • One week: 250 Gems with 35-day cooldown

A player can choose to remove their shield. Legend League players can purchase the Legend Shield. This is different than the Magic Shield. Note that:

  • The Legend Shield allows players to take a break in the Legend League.
  • It applies to the following League day.
  • Players may not attack or be attacked while under a Legend Shield.
With the arrival of the Magic Shield, the Revenge button finally returns in COC after almost a decade. According to the recent Sneak Peek:

  • Any battle that triggers a Magic Shield for the defending player is eligible for Revenge within the Eligible Revenge Period
  • In Revenge attacks, players can win loot (generated from the system, like during a regular Shadow Base attack), League Bonus, and Stars (counts towards Daily Star Bonus)
  • To incentivise using Revenge, revenge attacks will always have at least the amount of loot stolen from the original attack that triggered the Revenge.
The developers are also bringing plenty of Balance Changes, UI upgrades, upgrade cost, time adjustments, and more in the Clash of Clans October 2025 update. We will explore these changes in upcoming articles.

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
