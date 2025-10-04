Clash of Clans October 2025 update Sneak Peek 1: Town Hall Weapon Levels removal, Magic Shield, and more

Recent posts from the Supercell-approved COC content creators have revealed the first sneak peek of the Clash of Clans October 2025 update, and the community is excited about it. As mentioned in previous official posts, this update will remove the Town Hall Weapon Levels, meaning you can now max out your bases for certain Town Halls faster than before.
However, the recent post also mentions the Magic Shield, a new type of shield that will keep enemies from attacking your village, helping you to save some of your resources from the attackers. Read on to learn more about the updates.
Clash of Clans October 2025 update Sneak Peek 1: The Town Hall Weapon level removal and Spring Trap rework
The Clash of Clans October 2025 update brings a ton of changes to Clash of Clans. However, the community is probably most interested in the weapon level removal from certain Town Halls and the Spring Trap rework.
The weapon levels for Town Halls 12, 13, 14, and 15 are being removed, but these Town Halls can still be weaponized just like how Town Hall 16 currently works. The weapons will have the stats of the current maximum level. However, the developer will cancel any ongoing updates on the update day without refunding the resources.
The Spring Trap rework is also arriving in the update, where if troops are less than or equal to the spring trap's capacity, they will be ejected. In any other scenario, the troop will be airborne for a brief period and will receive some amount of damage. Also note that the Heroes, Pets, and Siege Machines will receive 50% of the damage shown. Check out the table below for more details:
Clash of Clans October 2025 update Sneak Peek 1: Shield, Guard, and Revenge
Another major change arriving in the Clash of Clans October 2025 update is the complete overhaul of the Shield and Guards and the return of the Revenge system.
The Shield and Guard mechanics are getting certain updates in the upcoming COC October update 2025. According to the X post from Supercell-approved creators, Shields are being replaced by Magic Shields. These new shields will be granted to players when at least 30% or more available loot of the defender has been stolen. The Magic Shields will be activated for eight hours.
Check out the bulleted list below to learn more about these Magic Shields:
- Players can still attack a village with Magic Shield activated, but they will be attacking a shadow base.
- Loot for such attacks will be generated by the economy.
- The attack will appear within the defense log, but will show a Magic Shield icon to indicate no actual loot was taken from the defender.
- Players cannot see when they have attacked a Shadow Base.
- Attacking a Magic Shield-activated village will not affect the remaining time of the shield.
You can purchase a Magic Shield from the in-game Shop. Check out the costs below:
- One day: 100 Gems with a four-day cooldown
- Two days: 150 Gems with a seven-day cooldown
- One week: 250 Gems with 35-day cooldown
A player can choose to remove their shield. Legend League players can purchase the Legend Shield. This is different than the Magic Shield. Note that:
- The Legend Shield allows players to take a break in the Legend League.
- It applies to the following League day.
- Players may not attack or be attacked while under a Legend Shield.
With the arrival of the Magic Shield, the Revenge button finally returns in COC after almost a decade. According to the recent Sneak Peek:
- Any battle that triggers a Magic Shield for the defending player is eligible for Revenge within the Eligible Revenge Period
- In Revenge attacks, players can win loot (generated from the system, like during a regular Shadow Base attack), League Bonus, and Stars (counts towards Daily Star Bonus)
- To incentivise using Revenge, revenge attacks will always have at least the amount of loot stolen from the original attack that triggered the Revenge.
The developers are also bringing plenty of Balance Changes, UI upgrades, upgrade cost, time adjustments, and more in the Clash of Clans October 2025 update. We will explore these changes in upcoming articles.