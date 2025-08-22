  • home icon
Supercell announced sudden changes to Spring Traps in Clash of Clans and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 22, 2025 20:37 GMT
Spring Trap Clash of Clans, Spring Trap in COC
Spring Traps are getting a rework in COC, read on for more (Image via Supercell)

Supercell recently announced sudden changes to Spring Traps in Clash of Clans, and the community is excited about it. A recent X post from the official website also announced that weapon levels will be removed from certain Town Halls in the next update. While there were certain rumors from reliable leaker accounts on X, players were not expecting this announcement to come this soon.

This article will explore everything the developer has announced about the sudden changes to Town Halls and Spring Traps in Clash of Clans. Read on to learn more.

Reworked Spring Traps in Clash of Clans: Everything you should know

Spring Traps in Clash of Clans is getting a rework for every Town Hall level. The developer stated that village chiefs from the higher Town Halls enjoy a lot of splash damage and very little of single-target damage. Besides, the Spring Traps in Clash of Clans were always extra effective against certain types of attack strategies than others. Therefore, the developer saw an opportunity to balance it out with this rework.

Check out the changes in Spring Traps in Clash of Clans below:

  • Spring Trap will now hit one troop of the enemy's army, the one with the most housing space in the area.
  • If the housing space of the troop is lower than or equal to the trap's capacity, it will eject the troop.
  • If the housing space of the troop is larger than the Spring Trap's capacity, it deals high damage to the troop. If the troop gets killed by this damage, the trap will be ejected. However, if not, the trap will throw the troop vertically, preventing them from moving or attacking for a brief period.
  • Plenty of new levels are also coming to the Spring Traps from Town Hall 11. Spring Trap will now be upgradable to level 13.
  • These changes will also be applied to the Spring Traps in the Builder's Base, and seven new levels will be added to the traps in the Builder's Base as well.
Clash of Clans September update: Town Halls to lose certain weapon levels

In the same blog announcing the upcoming reworks to the Spring Traps in Clash of Clans, Supercell announced there will be no weapon level upgrades for Town Hall levels 12, 13, 14, and 15 from the next update.

As per the developer, the weapon upgrades of these Town Hall levels are slowing down the mid-game progress. However, while any ongoing weapon upgrades of these Town Hall levels will be cancelled and the resources used in the upgrade will be lost, the weapons of these Town Halls will have the stats of the previously maxed-out Town Hall weapons, just like the Town Hall 16 weapon currently works.

This means, while the resources you used for the upgrades are gone, the weapon levels of your Town Hall will be at maximum power regardless of its previous level.

The rework of Spring Traps in Clash of Clans and the new changes to certain Town Hall levels keep the community guessing about the upcoming changes. While there is no confirmation, there are rumors about a new Hero Equipment for Archer Queen. However, the community shouldn't jump to conclusions until official announcements are made.

