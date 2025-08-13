  • home icon
Clash of Clans Hero Rush event: Schedule, event mechanic, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 13, 2025 12:35 GMT
Clash of Clans Hero Rush event
Clash of Clans Hero Rush event doubled the fun of the 13th Clashiversary (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Hero Rush event began on August 13, and the new event injects more fun into the Clashiversary celebrations of 2025. During the new Hero Rush event, you must collect Pop Elixir along with your clanmates to reach different milestones and get exciting in-game assets like Chests and Splash Medals for the Splash Bash event.

Here's everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Hero Rush event 2025.

Clash of Clans Hero Rush event: Schedule and event mechanics

The Clash of Clans Hero Rush event began on August 13, 2025, at 8:00 am UTC, and it will run for eight days before concluding on August 20, at 8:00 UTC. You, along with your clanmates, will try to earn the Pop Elixir via Multiplayer Battles to complete milestones and win some exciting in-game rewards.

You can get these Pop Elixirs by collecting Dark Elixirs and knocking out the enemy Heroes in Multiplayer Battles. You can also get Pop Elixirs by collecting Dark Elixirs from your Dark Elixir Drill and the Loot Cart. Each Dark Elixir turns into one Pop Elixir.

Once you've collected enough Pop Elixir to contribute, tap on the Soda Stand beside the Party Bench and click on the green button to contribute. One Dark Elixir turns into one Pop Elixir, but you get to keep the Dark Elixirs after making the contributions.

The Unlimited Heroes event is also live in Clash of Clans, so you can use your heroes while upgrading them. This can give a considerable boost to your Hero Rush event's progress.

The best part is that you can participate in the event with multiple clans. However, do note that each clan will have a 100-player limit, and you can claim each reward only once.

Clash of Clans Hero Boost event: In-game rewards

You can get multiple chests, a Free Scenery, and Splash Medals by participating in the event.

Check out the rewards of the Hero Rush event (Image via Supercell)
The in-game rewards below are

  • First milestone (250,000 Pop Elixirs): Five Chests
  • Second milestone (900,000 Pop Elixirs): Five chests
  • Third milestone (2800,000 Pop Elixirs): 750 Splash Medals
  • Fourth milestone (5500,000 Pop Elixirs): Five chests
  • Fifth milestone (9250,000 Pop Elixirs): Five chests
  • Sixth milestone (30,000,000 Pop Elixirs): Free Scenery

These rewards can be claimed once a milestone is completed and you have contributed at least once in the event. Also note that you can keep contributing even when your Dark Elixir is full.

Supercell also announced a social media contest. Players must take a screenshot or video of their participation in the Clash of Clans Hero Rush event and share it on social media using the #HeroRush and their Player Tag in the caption. A hundred lucky winners can also get exciting rewards like The Clash-A-Rama Archer Queen Skin or 100 Starry Ores.

Subhadip Dey

