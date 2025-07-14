3 best Town Hall 17 attack strategies in Clash of Clans

Supercell has released some new defenses, Hero abilities, and more in the past few months, making it crucial for clashers to find the best Town Hall 17 attack strategies in Clash of Clans. While dragons remain relevant in the TH17 attacks, with the introduction of Super Yeti, they are no longer the most formidable troops on the battlefield.

Besides, the most popular army recipes for Town Hall 17 attacks are often too complex for many players. Therefore, this article discusses some of the relatively easier yet best Town Hall 17 attack strategies in Clash of Clans. Read on to explore more.

The best Town Hall 17 attack strategies in Clash of Clans using Royal Champion, Super Yeti, and more

1) Super Yeti Clone Bombing

This is one of the most popular Town Hall 17 attack strategies in Clash of Clans, which helps you three-star any enemy bases using the power of Super Yeti and Clone Spells. Check out the complete army recipe for the Super Yeti Clone Bombing strategy below:

Eight Dragons

Six Balloons

Six Dragon Riders

One Battle Blimp (carrying one Super Yeti, one Clone Spell, and a few Yetis if needed)

Three Clone Spells

One Rage Spell

Barbarian King (with Spiky Ball and Earthquake Boots as Equipment, Mighty Yak as Pet)

Archer Queen (with Giant Arrow and Healer Puppet as Equipment, Unicorn as Pet)

Grand Warden (with Eternal Tome and Rage Vial as Equipment, Sneezy as Pet)

Royal Champion (with Rocket Spear and Electro Boots as Equipment, Phoenix as Pet)

Minion Prince (with Dark Crown and Dark Orb as Equipment, Spirit Fox as Pet)

Super Yeti Clone Bombing is one of the best Town Hall 17 attack strategies in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

The main goal of one of the best Town Hall 17 attack strategies in Clash of Clans is to select your target compartment (preferably the area where the Town Hall is situated, or a big cluster of defenses in the middle ground) where the Battle Blimp will drop the Super Yetis. Then, once the CC troops, i.e., the Super Yeti (and the Yetis, if any), are in place, use all the Clone Spells on them.

First, drop your Archer Queen at one of the corners in line with your target area and activate the Giant Arrow instantly to deal damage in that spot. Then drop a couple of Dragons on two sides to create a funnel for your Dragons and Balloons in the middle. Also, deploy the Grand Warden just behind your main army to give them the Rage boost.

Drop your Battle Blimp through the ability of the Grand Warden to help it reach your target compartment. Once the troops inside the Blimp drop in your target area, use all the Clone Spells and the Rage Spell, and they will do the rest. Then use the rest of the Heroes at your convenience to finish off the three-star attack using one of the best Town Hall 17 attack strategies in Clash of Clans.

2) Royal Champion charge with Invisibility Spell

The Royal Champion Charge with Invisibility Spells is another easy-to-execute attack strategy for Town Hall 17. Check out the complete army recipe for this strategy below:

12 Dragons

Four Dragon Riders

Eight Invisibility Spells

One Rage Spell

One Ice Block Spell

One Revive Spell

One Poison Spell

Battle Blimp (with Super Yeti or Yetis) / Siege Barrack (with Super Minnions)

Barbarian King (with Spiky Ball and Earthquake Boots as Equipment, Mighty Yak as Pet)

Archer Queen (with Giant Arrow and Healer Puppet as Equipment, Unicorn as Pet)

Grand Warden (with Eternal Tome and Rage Vial as Equipment, Sneezy as Pet)

Royal Champion (with Rocket Spear and Electro Boots as Equipment, Phoenix as Pet)

Minion Prince (with Dark Crown and Dark Orb as Equipment, Spirit Fox as Pet)

Royal Champion Invisible Spell charge is one of the best Town Hall 17 attack strategies in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

Deploy your Royal Champion on one side of the enemy base first (preferably near the enemy Town Hall or a cluster of defensive buildings). Start using the Invisibility Spells as soon as the enemy defenses start attacking the Royal Champion. Try to get the most of the buildings in your target area out of the picture.

Then, once the Royal Champion is eliminated, deploy Archer Queen at another corner of the base (preferably near the Air Defenses and Air Sweepers to take them out). Use Giant Arrow instantly for maximum damage at the other end of the base. After that, use a couple of Dragons on both sides and drop the rest of them in the middle along with Dragon Riders and Grand Warden to give them the rage boost.

Then drop the Blimp or the Siege Barrack through the ability of the Warden to finish things off using one of the best Town Hall 17 attack strategies in Clash of Clans. However, if you feel like you need a little extra help at the end of the attack, you can use the Revive Spell on the Royal Champion.

3) Ground Attack with Super Yeti Clone Bombing

Super Yeti Clone Bombing is probably one of the best Town Hall 17 attack strategies in Clash of Clans. However, while we talked about an air attack previously, this time we will discuss a ground attack. Check out the army recipe for one of the best ground Town Hall 17 attack strategies in Clash of Clans first:

10 Yetis

Four Root Riders

Four Furnaces

One Head Hunter

One Minion

Battle Blimp (with Super Yeti in it)

Three Clone Spells

One Rage Spell

One Revive Spell (CC)

One Poison Spell (CC)

Barbarian King (with Spiky Ball and Earthquake Boots as Equipment, Mighty Yak as Pet)

Archer Queen (with Giant Arrow and Healer Puppet as Equipment, Unicorn as Pet)

Grand Warden (with Eternal Tome and Rage Vial as Equipment, Sneezy as Pet)

Royal Champion (with Rocket Spear and Electro Boots as Equipment, Phoenix as Pet)

Minion Prince (with Dark Crown and Dark Orb as Equipment, Frosty as Pet)

Army Recipe for the Super Yeti Clone Bombing ground attack (Image via Supercell)

Drop a couple of Furnaces at two different corners of the base (preferably near the enemy Town Hall) and wait for a few seconds to start the funneling using one of the best Town Hall 17 attack strategies in Clash of Clans. After that, drop the Yetis in the middle to create a perfect funnel, and use the Grand Warden just behind them to give them the Rage boost.

Deploy your Barbarian King and the Root Riders within the range of the Warden's ability. Give them some time to break the first set of walls to create an opening for the troops. After this, send in the Battle Blimp through the Warden's ability, and once it's close or near the enemy Town Hall, cast the Clone Spells and the Rage Spell to take down the Town Hall.

Once the troops, along with the Warden, King, and other heroes, are inside the base, use the Earthquake Boots ability to open up the base, and the troops should help you complete a three-star attack. You can use whatever Heroes are left to complete the process quickly.

