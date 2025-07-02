Clash of Clans Summer Jam event: Expected release date, schedule, and more

According to certain Supercell-approved content creators, the Clash of Clans Summer Jam event is expected to arrive on July 3, 2025. Since the event provides boosters to make resource collectors work more efficiently while reducing building upgrade times, the community eagerly awaits it every year.

While the developer has yet to reveal the release date for this year's Clash of Clans Summer Jam, a recent post from @ClashDotNinja on X suggests the event will arrive soon.

This article discusses everything we know so far about the COC Summer Jam event.

Clash of Clans Summer Jam event: Expected release date and complete schedule

According to recent posts by popular Supercell-approved content creators, the Clash of Clans Summer Jam event will begin on July 3, 2025. It will likely last a little over a month, concluding on August 8, 2025.

The COC Summer Jam event is expected to roll out in four phases. Here is the complete breakdown of the event schedule, as per the content creators:

Bootcamp phase one (Gold Bootcamp): Begins on July 3, 2025, at 8 am and ends on July 13, 2025, at 7:59 am UTC.

Begins on July 3, 2025, at 8 am and ends on July 13, 2025, at 7:59 am UTC. Bootcamp phase two (Elixir Bootcamp): Begins on July 13, 2025, at 8 am and ends on July 22, 2025, at 7:59 am UTC.

Begins on July 13, 2025, at 8 am and ends on July 22, 2025, at 7:59 am UTC. Bootcamp phase three (Dark Elixir Bootcamp): Begins on July 22, 2025, at 8 am and ends on August 1, 2025, at 7:59 am UTC.

Begins on July 22, 2025, at 8 am and ends on August 1, 2025, at 7:59 am UTC. Bootcamp phase four (Everything Bootcamp): Begins on August 1, 2025, at 8 am and ends on August 8, 2025, at 7:59 am UTC.

Clash of Clans Summer Jam event: Everything you need to know about the Bootcamp phase

The COC Summer Jam event has four different Bootcamp phases, each helping you boost your in-game progress. Here are all their details:

Gold Bootcamp: Gold Mines get a +100% boost in both mining and mine storage capacity. Gold upgrade times will also be reduced by 25%.

Gold Mines get a +100% boost in both mining and mine storage capacity. Gold upgrade times will also be reduced by 25%. Elixir Bootcamp: Elixir Collectors get a +100% boost in both Elixir mining and collectors' storage capacity. Elixir upgrade times will also be reduced by 25%.

Elixir Collectors get a +100% boost in both Elixir mining and collectors' storage capacity. Elixir upgrade times will also be reduced by 25%. Dark Elixir Bootcamp: Dark Elixir mines get a +100% boost in both mining and mine storage capacity. Dark Elixir upgrade times will also be reduced by 25%.

Dark Elixir mines get a +100% boost in both mining and mine storage capacity. Dark Elixir upgrade times will also be reduced by 25%. Everything Bootcamp: All Mines and Collectors get a +100% boost in both mining and mine storage capacity. All upgrade times will also be reduced by 25%.

The Clash of Clans Summer Jam event will help you earn plenty of resources for the next month.

Meanwhile, the COC July 2025 Event Calendar has also announced the arrival of a Super Troop event and a Treasure Hunt event in mid-July 2025. You can check out the complete events calendar here.

