Clash of Clans Splash Bash event: Schedule, rewards, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 08, 2025 11:24 GMT
Clash of Clans Splash Bash event
Clash of Clans Splash Bash event goes live today (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Splash Bash event began on August 8, 2025, and you can grab tokens that you can exchange in the Trader's Shop for different in-game assets and a new Hero Equipment. Splash Bash is the Medal Event for the Clash of Clans Clash-A-Rama season 2025, and it can help you earn some exciting rewards to boost your in-game progress.

Read on to learn more about the Clash of Clans Splash Bash event.

Clash of Clans Splash Bash event: Schedule, event mechanics, and rewards

The Clash of Clans Splash Bash event began on August 8, 2025, at 8:00 am UTC, and it will continue until August 29, at 8:00 am UTC. You must attack in Multiplayer Battles during the event to earn event-exclusive Phoenix Floaties tokens.

You can earn 200 tokens from each of your three-star Multiplayer Battles. Four different enemy buildings will have 50 tokens each. Destroying those buildings will grant you these tokens. The buildings are three Elixir Storages and the Town Hall.

Gather these tokens to progress through the event's reward progression path. Completing milestones of this progression path will grant you different in-game assets and Splash Medals for the Medal Event.

You can get up to 3.75K Splash Medals (3.1K from reward progression and 650 Bonus Medals), 5K Shiny Ores, and 400 Glowy Ores, four Mighty Morsels, three Clan Castle Cakes, and one Epic Chest from the free-to-play reward progression path.

On the other hand, you can get all these rewards along with 1.75K extra Splash Medals, 600 Glowy, and 80 Starry Ores for purchasing the event pass.

Trader's Shop items during the Clash of Clans Splash Bash Medal Event and their cost

The Heroic Torch Hero Equipment will be available in the Trader's Shop during the Clash of Clans Splash Bash Event for 3100 Splash Medals. So, once you have earned the Medals, you can purchase the Equipment from the Trader's Shop.

You can also buy Hero Equipment like Action Figure and Spiky Ball for 3100 medals each.

A brief tutorial on the event (Image via Supercell)
A brief tutorial on the event (Image via Supercell)

Apart from the Hero Equipment, you can get the Clashy Carving decoration for 3100 Splash Medals and the Frozen Wizard and the Soda Stand decoration for 1025 medals.

You can purchase 10 Starry ores for 320 medals, 60 Glowy Ores for 280 medals, and 350 Glowy Ores for 325 medals. However, these are capped at eight, 10, and 40 purchases, respectively.

You can purchase seven Builder Potions for 590 medals each, and three "Book of Heroes" for 1030 medals each. You can also purchase three "Book of Building" and two "Book of Fighting" for 1900 medals each.

The Rune of Gold and Rune of Elixir cost 2100 medals, and you can buy a maximum of two Runes during the event. Four Shovels of Obstacles are priced at 1030 medals each, five Wall Rings are available for 360 medals (15 purchases maximum), six Power Potions are available for 310 medals each, six Research Potions and six Pet Potions for 250 medals each. Six Resource Potions and six Clock Tower Potions are available at 150 medals each.

Clan House Roof, Clan House Decoration, Clan House Walls, and Clan House Gardens, each of which costs 515 medals. You can also purchase 150K Elixir, 150K Gold (maximum 20 purchases for both) for 15 medals, and 2K Dark Elixir (also capped at 20 purchases) for 30 Medals.

While the Clash of Clans Splash Bash event ends on August 29, 2025, at 8:00 am UTC, the Trader's Shop items will be available for purchase until August 31.

The Clash of Clans Splash Bash event can help you boost your in-game progress. Besides, you can get the Party Bench decoration item for free after completing the event. The developer also announced that some special temporary troops will return during this event.

