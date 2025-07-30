Supercell employees reveal Clash of Clans Town Hall 18 update and more

A recent video from popular YouTuber @JudoSloth has sparked a conversation about the upcoming Clash of Clans Town Hall 18 update. In the video, the popular COC content creator discussed changes that the developer talked about bringing to the game in their recent conversations with the YouTuber. However, the community was most excited to learn about the COC TH18 update.

With full details about the new Town Hall yet to be released, this article will talk about everything we know so far about the Clash of Clans Town Hall 18 update.

Expected release window for the Clash of Clans Town Hall 18

While specific details of the Clash of Clans Town Hall 18 launch timings are currently unknown, the community can expect it to arrive by the end of this year. The developer did not reveal much about the new Town Hall; however, the YouTuber mentioned in the video that Town Hall 18 will bring a never-before-seen gameplay mechanic (timestamp 11:12 to 11:29).

The developers are supposedly trying to strike a balance between temporary content and permanent progression. Since too much temporary content can be overwhelming, the current official plan is to limit it to make the game more fun without it getting bloated. According to the Judo Sloth video, the Town Hall 18 update will bring these changes in December 2025.

New troops coming in the Clash of Clans Town Hall 18 update

The Elephant Rider is expected to make its debut as a temporary troop in Clash of Clans. In one of his interviews, the YouTuber had spoke with Seth Allison, one of the game designers of Clash of Clans (timestamp 13:03 to 13:06). He talked about how Allison had mentioned that the next two updates will be amazing (timestamp 14:34 to 14:40). Considering the Clash of Clans Town Hall 18 update to be the second update of these two, the Elephant Rider troop may appear around the Clash of Clans Town Hall 18 update.

Elephant Rider Troop concept (Image via Supercell)

In the video, the YouTuber also discussed how the developer was impressed by the troop concept submissions during the Supercell Make event. This could lead to similar events in the future for designing new defenses (timestamp 7:12 to 7:39).

From the description provided in the campaign, the Elephant Rider will run towards nearby walls, destroying large wall segments, and then split into two separate troops.

In the video, the YouTuber also discussed certain changes to the Equipment and Ore system, the chances of Gold Rush-type events happening again but for other resources, and more.

