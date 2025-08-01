Clash of Clans August 2025 calendar: Schedule and events

After much build-up, including teaser releases and streaming, the Clash-A-Rama season is finally here. Supercell announced the Clash of Clans August 2025 calendar. There will be a medal event this season, but the community is more excited to learn about the Hero Rush event.Here's everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans August 2025 calendar and the Clash-A-Rama season.Clash of Clans August 2025 calendar: Complete scheduleThe COC Clash-A-Rama season arrived on August 1, 2025, and it will last until August 31. The new season will bring five hero skins. However, while the official post about the Clash of Clans August 2025 calendar didn't reveal the heroes' appearances in these skins, recent posts from Supercell-approved content creators revealed the beloved heroes will receive outfits that will give them an animated look.The Royal Champion skin will be featured in this season's Gold Pass. Here's the rest of the content of the Clash of Clans August 2025 calendar:Season Challenges: The Season Challenges will begin on August 1, 2025, and will run throughout the season before concluding on August 31. You can complete simple in-game tasks and Multiplayer Attacks to earn special in-game assets. There is a free-to-play reward progression path, but you can also purchase the Gold Pass to get more rewards from the Season Challenges and get the Royal Champion &quot;Clash-A-Rama Champion&quot; skin.Everything Bootcamp: According to the Clash of Clans August 2025 calender, the Everything Bootcamp challenge will also begin on August 1. However, the developer has written its end date to be August 7, which is incorrect. According to an official post in the thread, the correct end date of the Everything Bootcamp challenge is August 8. This is the final phase of the ongoing Summer Jam event, during which all the Mines and Collectors will get a 100% boost in mining resources, and the storage capacity of those Mines and resource collectors. During this time, all upgrade times will also be reduced by 25%.Clan War League: The Clan War Leagues also begin on August 1, 2025, and they will run until August 11. Join a clan and try to win the most wars during the 10 days to get more loot. Since the Everything Bootcamp event runs simultaneously with the first week of the Clan War League, you can boost your in-game progress during this time.Controllable Hero Challenge: The Controllable Hero Challenge returns on August 2, 2025, and will last until August 31. During this event, you will control a hero and command them to move toward specific targets by tapping on the screen. Strategically guide your hero through custom bases to attack key enemy buildings, free additional troops to three-star the bases, and earn more rewards.Splash Bash Medal Event: The Splash Bash Medal event begins on August 8, 2025, and it will run until August 28. Participate in the Medal Event to earn Medals, and use them in the Trader Shop to get new rewards like Hero Equipment, Ores, and more.Hero Rush Clan Event: The Hero Rush Clan Event begins on August 13, 2025, and it will last until August 19. While there is still confusion about the gameplay mechanic of this event, it seemingly will be a Gold Rush-like community event for heroes.Clan Games: Then arrive the Clan Games during the final weekend of the Clash-A-Rama season 2025. The Clan Games will begin on August 22 and will run until August 28.The Clash of Clans August 2025 calendar also announced five new hero skins and a new scenery for the players. You can get the Clash-A-Rama Champion skin for the Royal Champion by purchasing the Gold Pass.The Standard 13th Clash-A-Versary scenery will release on August 3, 2025, as per the Clash of Clans August 2025 calendar.Also read: Supercell employees reveal details about the Town Hall 18 updateAlso read: Best Town Hall 16 Attack StrategiesAs per the Clash of Clans August 2025 calendar, the Clash-A-Rama Queen skin for the Archer Queen will be released on August 5, the Clash-A-Rama King skin for the Barbarian King will arrive on August 7, the Clash-A-Rama Warden skin for the Grand Warden will launch on August 9, and finally the Clash-A-Rama Prince skin for the Minion Prince will arrive in the game on August 11.