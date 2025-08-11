Supercell has added some of the community's most-favorite limited-time troops from previous events like Barbarian Kicker, Broom Witch, Battle Ram, and more for the Clash of Clans Clashiversary August 2025. Now, players can take their favorite returning troops to the Multiplayer Battles to earn mode medals easily from the COC Splash Bash event.This article will discuss all the returning troops in the Clash of Clans Clashiversary in August 2025. Read on to explore more.Clash of Clans Clashiversary August 2025: Returning troops and important datesPlease note that this batch of limited-time troops will be live in the game from August 11, 2025, to August 20, 2025. According to a latest video from Supercell content creator Judo Sloth, the batch will rotate again in the final 10 days of the Clash of Clans Clash-A-Rama season.Read on to learn about the list of the five returning troops in the Clash of Clans Clashiversary 2025.Barbarian KickerBarbarian Kicker is returning in COC and his freekicks can snipeout buildings (Image via Supercell)The Barbarian Kicker is returning to Clash of Clans after its first appearance in the Clash with Haaland event back in May 2024. The troop looks like soccer star Erling Haaland and has a special free-kick ability with an 11-tile range. Therefore, this troop can be the perfect pick to snipe out defenses without getting into their range (except for a few like Mortar, X-Bow, Town Hall, and others).After taking the Free Kick, the Barbarian Kicker turns into a bigger Barbarian with a higher HP and extra DPS, and it gets close to the enemy buildings and kicks them down.M.E.C.H.AM.E.C.H.A is returning to Clash of Clans Clashiversary (Image via Supercell)First arrived as a part of the Anime Clash Event in August 2024, M.E.C.H.A has been one of the most favourite limited-time troops of the community. This returning troop in Clash of Clans Clashiversary 2025 is more like a defense-targeting P.E.K.K.A with more movement speed.However, it's not as effective as P.E.K.K.A, when deployed alone. While it has significantly less housing space than a P.E.K.K.A, a single M.E.C.H.A also has less DPS. But if you use a swarm of M.E.C.H.A in Multiplayer Battles, it can help you clear the first few lines of defense for the rest of the army.Broom WitchBroom Witch is returning to Clash of Clans Clashiversary (Image via Supercell)Broom Witch is another temporary troop from the Anime Clash event in August 2024. Broom Witches have similar housing space and DPS as Dragons, but are twice as fast. Besides, each troop spawns Witch Spirits that can deal more damage to the enemy buildings.The Broom Witches can clear out almost all defenses except for the enemy Town Hall. Besides, they will try to fly across the map to take down the Wizard Towers of the other side. Since they will spawn the Witch Spirits en route, constantly dealing damage to the defensive buildings, they can make it easier for the rest of the army to destroy the enemy defenses with one shot.Besides, once the enemy Wizard Towers are destroyed, the Broom Witch will start targeting the other defenses.Ice WizardIce Wizards can freeze defenses while attacking them (Image via Supercell)Also read: Heroic Torch in COCThe Ice Wizards are supporting troops from the 3 days of Clashmas event back in December 2016. They are similar to Wizards, but with more HP and less DPS, and they attack the enemy defenses. So, if you want to create a funnel for your heroes or other troops by destroying the non-defense buildings of the enemy base, it is best to use the normal Wizards.However, if you want to take out the defensive buildings to create a path for your Heroes or other troops, Ice Wizards in Clash of Clans Clashiversary 2025 might be the best choice. This is because they not only destroy the defenses, they also prevent them from attacking your troops while doing so. Use tanks like Ice Golems or Giants in front of the Ice Wizards to take out the enemy's first line of defense.Battle RamBattle Ram has returned after eight years in COC (Image via Supercell)First arrived as a part of the Clash of Clans Clashiversary event of 2017, the Battle Ram is probably one of the best limited-time support troops that arrived in the game. With four housing spaces, it is a cheaper version of the Super Wall Breaker that, upon contacting the enemy's walls, can break one wall to open up the path for the heroes.These troops have a better movement speed, higher DPS to walls, and more HP than the Super Wall Breakers at a cheaper cost. Besides, after breaking the wall, you will get four regular Barbarians that will attack the nearby buildings.