Clash Royale: How to get Snoring Dragon Banner Set for free

You can now get the Snoring Dragon Banner Set in Clash Royale for free. Certain trusted content creators have posted a new code that can be redeemed from the Supercell Store to claim this free banner decoration and frame and use them in-game.In this article, we have explained the steps that you can follow to grab the Snoring Dragon Banner Set in the game for free. Read on to learn more.Get a free Snoring Dragon Banner Set in Clash RoyaleTo acquire the Snoring Dragon Banner Set in the game for free, you must follow these simple steps:Step: Visit the Supercell Store.Step 2: Scroll down to the &quot;Redeem a Store Code&quot; section.Step 3: Enter the code &quot;REINABARRIGA&quot;.Step 4: Click on &quot;Claim Gift.&quot;Step 5: Close the &quot;Freebie Claimed&quot; prompt and exit.Once this is done, launch the game again, and you will find the Snoring Dragon Banner Set added to your account.Also read: Clash Royale balance changes October 2025Alternatively, you can also click on the image in the X post embedded above. Upon doing so, you will directly arrive at the &quot;Redeem a Code&quot; section, with the code already entered in the dialogue box below. You just have to claim the gift and launch the game to collect it.How to get the Skeleton Army exclusive badge in the gameYou can also get an exclusive badge by joining the Skeleton Army from the Supercell Store. Once you are at the Clash Royale section of the Store, find the &quot;Ready to Join Skeleton Army&quot; section and click on &quot;Join&quot;.Clash Royale @ClashRoyaleLINKGeneral Gerry wants YOU to pledge your bones to the Skelly Army! And those squishy parts? The Army don’t need them - donate those to the living.This is a joint initiative by Supercell and the World Health Organization, where they are inviting players to take a pledge to donate organs after death. Join the Skeleton Army, and you can secure an exclusive badge in the game.