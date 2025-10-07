Clash Royale October 2025 balance changes: All card adjustments explored

Trusted Supercell-affiliated Clash Royale content creator @RoyaleAPI has announced the Clash Royale October 2025 balance changes. According to the recent post, no cards are getting a buff this time around. However, the anticipation is high since Prince, Evo Witch, and certain other cards are finally getting a nerf.
In this article, we will talk about the balance changes and bug fixes arriving with the Clash Royale October 2025 update. Read on to learn more.
Clash Royale October 2025 balance changes: All nerfs
Cards like Berserker, Royal Chef, Evo Valkyrie, Evo Baby Dragon, and a ton of others will receive nerfs in the Clash Royale October 2025 balance changes.
Berserker
- Damage reduced by 17%
- Hit Speed: Increased from 0.5s to 0.6s
Bomber
- Hitpoints: Reduced from 332 to 304
Furnace
- Movement Speed: Slow to Medium
By increasing the Movement Speed of the Furnace in the Clash Royale October 2025 balance changes, the developer plans to reduce the number of Fire Spitters spawned so that it gets a little bit easier to play against.
Goblin Drill
- First Goblin Spawn Speed: Increased from 0.8s to 1s
Goblin Hut
- Hitpoints: Reduced from 1228 to 1180
Goblin Giant
- Hitpoints: Reduced from 3233 to 3020
- Spear Goblin range: Reduced from 5.5 tiles to 5 tiles
- Spear Goblin First Hit Speed: Increased from 0.4 seconds to 0.5 seconds
Goblin Machine
- Rocket Damage: Reduced from 391 to 304
- Hitpoints: Reduced from 2304 to 2150
Guards
- First Hit Speed: Increased from 0.4s to 0.5s
Ice Wizard
- Slowdown Effect: Reduced from 35% to 30%
- Other Troops Affected: Fisherman, Giant Snowball, and Ice Golem
Since the slowing effects of Ice Wizard and Giant Snowball are too effective at shutting down big pushes, the overly defensive gameplay is getting curbed with the Clash Royale October 2025 balance changes.
Minions
- Damaged: Reduced from 117 to 107
Prince
- Distance needed to charge: Increased from 2 tiles to 2.5 tiles
- Other Troops Affected: Evolved Royal Recruits, Ram Rider
Prince and Royal Recruits have been charging into battle a little too quickly. Their short Charge distance makes them tough to defend efficiently, so that distance is lengthening by 0.5 tiles. Ram Rider is also getting the same tweak to maintain consistency, but the developer has promised to keep a close eye on their progress and to buff them if needed.
Rage
- Boost: Reduced from 35% to 30%
- Other Troops Affected: Lumberjack, Evolved Barbarians, and Evolved Battle Ram
Rage has been sending troops darting around the Arena like they’ve had one too many Elixir drinks, occasionally making their movements a little too unpredictable. The developer is dialing back its effects so it's not as devastating to face.
Skeletons
- Hit Speed: Increased from 1s to 1.1s
The developer is lowering skeletons' hit speed in the Clash Royale October 2025 balance changes. This will reinforce them as a distraction card rather than damage dealers and avoid changing too many interactions.
Vines
- Duration: Reduced from 2.5 seconds to 2 seconds
- Total Damage: Reduced from 335 to 306
Baby Dragon Evolution
- Cycles: Increased from 1 to 2
Cannon Evolution
- Barrage Damage: Reduced from 353 to 304
Goblin Cage Evolution
- Remove Bonus HP: Reduced from 1187 to 1080
Valkyrie Evolution
- Remove Bonus HP: Reduced from 2096 to 1907
Wall Breaker Evolution
- Death Damage to Troops: Reduced from 291 to 258
Witch Evolution
- Healing per Skeleton: Reduced from 76 to 60
Royal Chef
- Hitpoints: Reduced from 2921 to 2703 (-7%)
Supercell could have nerfed the Vines spell a little more, as it currently has too many powers like stunning attackers, dealing damage to them, and more, and not nerfed the Ram Rider, limiting its effectiveness. However, the Clash Royale October 2025 balance changes seem like they will finally deliver a balanced meta.