Clash Royale October 2025 balance changes: All card adjustments explored

Trusted Supercell-affiliated Clash Royale content creator @RoyaleAPI has announced the Clash Royale October 2025 balance changes. According to the recent post, no cards are getting a buff this time around. However, the anticipation is high since Prince, Evo Witch, and certain other cards are finally getting a nerf.

In this article, we will talk about the balance changes and bug fixes arriving with the Clash Royale October 2025 update. Read on to learn more.

Clash Royale October 2025 balance changes: All nerfs

Cards like Berserker, Royal Chef, Evo Valkyrie, Evo Baby Dragon, and a ton of others will receive nerfs in the Clash Royale October 2025 balance changes.

RoyaleAPI @RoyaleAPI Final balance changes for Clash Royale - October 2025 Season 76. https://t.co/3H0qVwEkqK

Berserker

Damage reduced by 17%

Hit Speed: Increased from 0.5s to 0.6s

Bomber

Hitpoints: Reduced from 332 to 304

Furnace

Movement Speed: Slow to Medium

By increasing the Movement Speed of the Furnace in the Clash Royale October 2025 balance changes, the developer plans to reduce the number of Fire Spitters spawned so that it gets a little bit easier to play against.

Goblin Drill

First Goblin Spawn Speed: Increased from 0.8s to 1s

Goblin Hut

Hitpoints: Reduced from 1228 to 1180

Goblin Giant

Hitpoints: Reduced from 3233 to 3020

Reduced from 3233 to 3020 Spear Goblin range: Reduced from 5.5 tiles to 5 tiles

Reduced from 5.5 tiles to 5 tiles Spear Goblin First Hit Speed: Increased from 0.4 seconds to 0.5 seconds

Goblin Machine

Rocket Damage: Reduced from 391 to 304

Reduced from 391 to 304 Hitpoints: Reduced from 2304 to 2150

Guards

First Hit Speed: Increased from 0.4s to 0.5s

Ice Wizard

Slowdown Effect: Reduced from 35% to 30%

Reduced from 35% to 30% Other Troops Affected: Fisherman, Giant Snowball, and Ice Golem

Since the slowing effects of Ice Wizard and Giant Snowball are too effective at shutting down big pushes, the overly defensive gameplay is getting curbed with the Clash Royale October 2025 balance changes.

Minions

Damaged: Reduced from 117 to 107

Prince

Distance needed to charge: Increased from 2 tiles to 2.5 tiles

Increased from 2 tiles to 2.5 tiles Other Troops Affected: Evolved Royal Recruits, Ram Rider

Prince and Royal Recruits have been charging into battle a little too quickly. Their short Charge distance makes them tough to defend efficiently, so that distance is lengthening by 0.5 tiles. Ram Rider is also getting the same tweak to maintain consistency, but the developer has promised to keep a close eye on their progress and to buff them if needed.

Rage

Boost : Reduced from 35% to 30%

: Reduced from 35% to 30% Other Troops Affected: Lumberjack, Evolved Barbarians, and Evolved Battle Ram

Rage has been sending troops darting around the Arena like they’ve had one too many Elixir drinks, occasionally making their movements a little too unpredictable. The developer is dialing back its effects so it's not as devastating to face.

Skeletons

Hit Speed: Increased from 1s to 1.1s

The developer is lowering skeletons' hit speed in the Clash Royale October 2025 balance changes. This will reinforce them as a distraction card rather than damage dealers and avoid changing too many interactions.

Vines

Duration : Reduced from 2.5 seconds to 2 seconds

: Reduced from 2.5 seconds to 2 seconds Total Damage: Reduced from 335 to 306

Baby Dragon Evolution

Cycles: Increased from 1 to 2

Cannon Evolution

Barrage Damage: Reduced from 353 to 304

Goblin Cage Evolution

Remove Bonus HP: Reduced from 1187 to 1080

Valkyrie Evolution

Remove Bonus HP: Reduced from 2096 to 1907

Wall Breaker Evolution

Death Damage to Troops: Reduced from 291 to 258

Witch Evolution

Healing per Skeleton: Reduced from 76 to 60

Royal Chef

Hitpoints: Reduced from 2921 to 2703 (-7%)

Supercell could have nerfed the Vines spell a little more, as it currently has too many powers like stunning attackers, dealing damage to them, and more, and not nerfed the Ram Rider, limiting its effectiveness. However, the Clash Royale October 2025 balance changes seem like they will finally deliver a balanced meta.

