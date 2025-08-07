  • home icon
  Clash Royale announces sudden nerfs to the Furnace rework

Clash Royale announces sudden nerfs to the Furnace rework

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 07, 2025 11:08 GMT
Furnace is getting nerfed in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Within a few days of the Furnace rework, the developers of Clash Royale have announced that they will be making nerfs to the card to balance it out. According to a recent post on the game's official X page, Furnace has been performing too well. With its ability to attack both ground and air troops, an attack range of six tiles, and spawning Fire Spirits, it has been running riot in the game. Thus, the developers decided to nerf the Furnace rework.

This article explains more about the adjustments made.

Clash Royale to nerf Furnace rework within days of its release

According to an official X post on August 7, 2025, Clash Royale implemented certain nerfs to the Furnace rework to make it more balanced. This is expected to affect the card's ability to spawn Fire Spirits and will reduce its Hitpoints.

The changes are:

  • Fire Spirits Spawn Speed: Increased from seven seconds to five seconds.
  • Hitpoints: Reduced from 896 to 727.

In Clash Royale, the Furnace recently turned into a ranged attacker after the rework. Despite its slow movement speed, it can deal single-target damage to both air and ground troops of the enemy team within its range.

However, the recent increase in Fire Spirits Spawn Speed and the reduction of Hitpoints could severely affect the new card's gameplay. You can check out our article for tips to counter the Furnace in Clash Royale.

According to the official X post, the Minions' stats are also being implemented to align with the values shared previously. The developer recently released the August 2025 balance changes, where Minions and the Minion Horde received certain buffs.

The nerfs to the Furnace card appear to be welcomed by a majority of the community, based on the community's response under the X post. While some have asked for further nerfs to the Furnace, others have thanked the developer for the adjustments.

The developers have also promised to monitor the card's performance closely and will make further adjustments if needed.

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
