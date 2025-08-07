Clash Royale announces sudden nerfs to the Furnace rework

Within a few days of the Furnace rework, the developers of Clash Royale have announced that they will be making nerfs to the card to balance it out. According to a recent post on the game's official X page, Furnace has been performing too well. With its ability to attack both ground and air troops, an attack range of six tiles, and spawning Fire Spirits, it has been running riot in the game. Thus, the developers decided to nerf the Furnace rework. This article explains more about the adjustments made.Clash Royale to nerf Furnace rework within days of its releaseAccording to an official X post on August 7, 2025, Clash Royale implemented certain nerfs to the Furnace rework to make it more balanced. This is expected to affect the card's ability to spawn Fire Spirits and will reduce its Hitpoints.The changes are:Fire Spirits Spawn Speed: Increased from seven seconds to five seconds.Hitpoints: Reduced from 896 to 727.In Clash Royale, the Furnace recently turned into a ranged attacker after the rework. Despite its slow movement speed, it can deal single-target damage to both air and ground troops of the enemy team within its range.However, the recent increase in Fire Spirits Spawn Speed and the reduction of Hitpoints could severely affect the new card's gameplay. You can check out our article for tips to counter the Furnace in Clash Royale.According to the official X post, the Minions' stats are also being implemented to align with the values shared previously. The developer recently released the August 2025 balance changes, where Minions and the Minion Horde received certain buffs.The nerfs to the Furnace card appear to be welcomed by a majority of the community, based on the community's response under the X post. While some have asked for further nerfs to the Furnace, others have thanked the developer for the adjustments.The developers have also promised to monitor the card's performance closely and will make further adjustments if needed.