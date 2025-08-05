  • home icon
  Clash Royale Balance Changes August 2025: All buffs and nerfs explained

Clash Royale Balance Changes August 2025: All buffs and nerfs explained

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 05, 2025 12:19 GMT
Clash Royale Balance Changes August 2025
The Clash Royale Balance Changes in August 2025 are live now (Image via Supercell)

While the community was busy trying to find more information about the recent Furnace rework in CR, the developer has launched the Clash Royale Balance Changes for August 2025. The new adjustments will balance out the meta to make the game more competitive and engaging for players, enhancing their overall gameplay experience.

This article will discuss all the Clash Royale Balance Changes for August 2025 to help you stay updated so that you can form better strategies based on the current meta and increase your winning chances.

Clash Royale Balance Changes August 2025: All nerfs explored

The developer has announced a total of nine nerfs in the Clash Royale Balance Changes for August 2025. Read on to know more.

Cannoneer

  • Hit Speed: Reduced from 2.4sec to 2.1sec (-13%)
  • Damage: Reduced from 386 to 320 (-17%)

Dagger Duchess

  • Hit Speed: Increased from 0.45sec to 0.5sec (+11%)

Royal Chef

  • Minimum Cooking Time: Increased from 21sec to 23sec (+9%)
  • Maximum Cooking Time: Increased from 35sec to 38sec (+10%)

Giant Snowball Evolution

  • Rolling Duration: Reduced from 1.25sec to 0.75sec (-40%)

Giant Snowball Evolution often captured Troops that were placed long after it landed. So, the developer is increasing the Rolling Speed, which reduces the duration that Troops are captured inside the Giant Snowball.

Skeleton Barrel Evolution

  • Death Damage: Decreased from 256 to 238 (-7%)

Skeleton Barrel was released with high Death Damage to make it more threatening against Decks using Buildings and low-Elixir Spells, but it has been too effective at taking out low-Hitpoint Troops.

Miner

  • Hit Speed: Increased from 1.2sec to 1.3sec (+8%)
Miner is getting a nerf in the August Balance Changes in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)
Miner is getting a nerf in the August Balance Changes in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Miner is too efficient at taking out Troops used to defend against him, so the developer is reducing his Hit Speed while retaining his ability to support pushes.

Rage spell

  • Damage: Increased from 148 to 179 (+21%)
  • Duration: Reduced from 5.5sec to 4.5sec (-18%)

Rage's long duration often makes big pushes too difficult to defend. The developer is reducing the spell's duration while increasing its damage to maintain its viability as a spell, making it less frustrating. Since the developer is happy with Lumberjack's current balance state, the Duration of his own Rage will stay at 5.5 seconds.

Spear Goblin

  • Range: Reduced from 5.5 tiles to 5 tiles (-9%)
  • First Hit Time: Increased from 0.4sec to 0.5sec (+25%)
Spear Goblins and Goblin Gang have been overshadowing other swarm Cards. To reduce their efficiency at chipping away at Towers, they’ll no longer get a hit on Crown Towers when at low Hitpoints.

Firecracker

  • Sight Range: Reduced from 8.5 tiles to 8 tiles (-6%)
  • Knockback: Decreased from 1.5 tiles to 1 tile (-33%)

Firecracker's unique mechanics made her movements difficult to predict, and she used to survive for too long per deployment. The developer plans to tone down her Self-Knockback while reducing her Sight Range to match.

Clash Royale Balance Changes August 2025: All buffs explored

The Clash Royale Balance Changes for August 2025 bring four card buffs in this update. This will make cards like Phoenix, Minion, and Minion Horde, and others meta again.

Spirit Empress (Air Form)

  • Range: Increased from 4.5 tiles to 5 tiles (11%)
  • Hitpoints: Increased from 1254 to 1318 (5%)

Spirit Empress (Ground Form)

  • Hitpoints: Increased from 1075 to 1134 (5%)

The value of Spirit Empress's dual-card mechanic hasn't landed like the developer wanted it to, so they are improving her Range and giving both of her forms a Hitpoint boost to increase her survivability against other Troops.

Phoenix

  • Crown Tower Death Damage Reduction: Reduced from 70% -> 0%
Phoenix is being overshadowed by all other Flying Troops. The developer is increasing its Death Damage to Crown Towers to make it a more threatening offensive option.

Golem

  • Golemite Damage: Increased from 48 to 84 (74%)

Players can currently completely ignore Golemites due to their very low Damage, so the developer is increasing their Damage to make them more threatening.

Zappies

  • First Hit Time: Reduced from 1.1sec to 0.8sec (-27%)

Zappies were not getting enough value before being destroyed, so the developer increased their First Hit Time in Clash Royale Balance Changes for August 2025 to make them more reactive.

Minions & Minion Horde

  • Range: Increased from 1.6 tiles to 2.5 tiles (56%)

Minions and Minion Horde are too weak against Splash Damage Cards, and it wasn’t always clear to players that they attack with projectiles. The developer is increasing their range to make them more effective against enemy ranged Troops and help them find their place in the meta again.

Clash Royale Balance Changes August 2025: All Card Reworks explored

A few card reworks are arriving in the Clash Royale Balance Changes for August 2025. Check them out below:

Witch Evolution

  • Heal per Skeleton: Increased from 56 to 76 (36%)
  • Heal from other Skeletons: Reduced from 56 to 0 (-100%)

The original design goal of Witch Evolution was to Heal from nearby Skeletons, allowing her to shine in specific Decks. However, she proved too difficult to deal with when combined with multiple Skeleton Cards. The developer is reducing her synergy potential while reinforcing the healing effect from her own spawned Skeletons.

Dart Goblin and Evolution

  • Poison Cloud Duration: Decreased 4sec to 1sec (-75%)
  • Hit Speed: Increased 0.7sec to 0.8sec (14%)
  • Damage: Increased from 133 to 156 (17%)
Dart Goblin has been showing up a bit too often. To make him less oppressive against heavier Decks, the developer is reducing his Hit Speed and the duration of his Evolution’s Poison Dart’s Cloud in the Clash Royale Balance Changes for August 2025, while slightly increasing his base Damage to compensate.

Archers Evolution

  • Power Shot Damage: Reduced from 215 to 168 (-21%)
  • Power Shot Range: Reduced from 4.5 tiles to 4 tiles (-11%)
  • Damage: Increased from 107 to 112 (5%)
Archers have been completely overshadowed by their Evolution. To narrow the gap between the two forms, the developer is toning down the Power Shot's damage and the Minimum Range required to activate it, making it easier to trigger and less punishing.

Goblin Hunt

  • Spear Goblin Deploy Delay: Reduced from 1sec to 0.5sec (-50%)
  • Spawn Speed: Increased from 1.8sec to 1.9sec (6%)

The developer is reducing the deploy delay of Spear Goblins in the Clash Royale Balance Changes for August 2025 to make the Building feel more reactive during high-pressure defenses. Since the developer is happy with Goblin Hut's overall strength, they are slowing its Spawn Speed to keep its power level roughly the same.

Subhadip Dey

