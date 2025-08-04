Furnace in Clash Royale: Rework explored

Furnace in Clash Royale will be the first card in Clash Royale to get the rework and Evolution at the same time. The developer has released a West End-style musical to announce the card rework. Furnace has been one of the most uncompetitive and least-used cards in Clash Royale. Therefore, the developer has tried to promote a more active gameplay with the card in this rework.
This article details everything we know so far about the recent rework and Evolution of the Furnace in Clash Royale. Read on to know more.
The reworked Furnace in Clash Royale: Everything we know so far
Furnace in Clash Royale will remain a four-Elixir rare card. However, it will not be a building anymore. The card will become a new ranged Troop with a low movement speed but great damage output and the ability to spawn Fire Spirits.
Furnace's new design in Clash Royale gives it the ability to attack both ground and air troops. It has an attack range of six tiles and deals single-target damage to the enemies. Check out the stats below:
So, it is evident that apart from certain changes required to become a troop, nothing much has changed in Furnace's stats in Clash of Clans.
Small tips to counter the Furnace in Clash Royale
With the new and increased HP, Furnace in Clash Royale now has almost equal HP to the Hunter. Therefore, it won't be easy to finish it off with Fireball or Fireball plus Zap strategies. Instead, you can use Fireball plus the Log spell or the Lightning Spell.
Using a Lightning Spell to finish off Furnace could seem like a big commitment, especially if you fail to hit another enemy building or troop with it. Therefore, it will probably be the best idea to use Poison spell along with a spawner troop with decent damage to eliminate it from the board.
Clash Royale released a new West End-style musical for the launch of the reworked Furnace
Clash Royale has recently released a West End-style musical for the launch of the new and reworked Furnace in Clash Royale. In the animated musical, we see Furnace sitting alone in a dark kitchen.
However, when a singing Fire Spirit enters his body, it transforms Furnace in Clash Royale into an all-singing, all-dancing character. Furnace has been one of the most uncompetitive cards in Clash Royale for a long time.
Therefore, the developer collaborated with award-winning Swedish composer Nils-Petter Ankarblom, lyrics writer Uncommon Stockholm, and the Gizmo Animation Studio to create the musical that gives Furnace a stage it deserves. Swedish singer Mimmi Sandén sang in the musical to bring the characters to life.
Gabriel Caramelo, the Marketing Lead for Clash Royale, said:
"Furnace has been overlooked and underpowered for far too long. Now it’s getting the revamp it deserves, and for the first time, we’ve reworked a card while delivering its Evolution at the same time. And what better way to launch the new and improved Furnace, complete with arms, legs and a heart aching to dance, than a musical!"
The new and reworked Furnace will help you increase your winning chances. While the developer promised a new Evolution for Furnace as well, we could not find details about the powers of the furnace EVo car yet.