Furnace in Clash Royale: Rework explored

Furnace in Clash Royale will be the first card in Clash Royale to get the rework and Evolution at the same time. The developer has released a West End-style musical to announce the card rework. Furnace has been one of the most uncompetitive and least-used cards in Clash Royale. Therefore, the developer has tried to promote a more active gameplay with the card in this rework.

Ad

This article details everything we know so far about the recent rework and Evolution of the Furnace in Clash Royale. Read on to know more.

The reworked Furnace in Clash Royale: Everything we know so far

Furnace in Clash Royale will remain a four-Elixir rare card. However, it will not be a building anymore. The card will become a new ranged Troop with a low movement speed but great damage output and the ability to spawn Fire Spirits.

Ad

Trending

Furnace in the West End-style musical of Clash ORyale (Image via Supercell)

Also read: Best Clash Royale anime names

Ad

Furnace's new design in Clash Royale gives it the ability to attack both ground and air troops. It has an attack range of six tiles and deals single-target damage to the enemies. Check out the stats below:

Stats Ratings HP 896 Speed Slow (45) Fire Spirits Spawn Time 5 seconds DPS 99 Total DPS 140

Ad

So, it is evident that apart from certain changes required to become a troop, nothing much has changed in Furnace's stats in Clash of Clans.

Small tips to counter the Furnace in Clash Royale

With the new and increased HP, Furnace in Clash Royale now has almost equal HP to the Hunter. Therefore, it won't be easy to finish it off with Fireball or Fireball plus Zap strategies. Instead, you can use Fireball plus the Log spell or the Lightning Spell.

Ad

Using a Lightning Spell to finish off Furnace could seem like a big commitment, especially if you fail to hit another enemy building or troop with it. Therefore, it will probably be the best idea to use Poison spell along with a spawner troop with decent damage to eliminate it from the board.

Clash Royale released a new West End-style musical for the launch of the reworked Furnace

Clash Royale has recently released a West End-style musical for the launch of the new and reworked Furnace in Clash Royale. In the animated musical, we see Furnace sitting alone in a dark kitchen.

Ad

However, when a singing Fire Spirit enters his body, it transforms Furnace in Clash Royale into an all-singing, all-dancing character. Furnace has been one of the most uncompetitive cards in Clash Royale for a long time.

Ad

Therefore, the developer collaborated with award-winning Swedish composer Nils-Petter Ankarblom, lyrics writer Uncommon Stockholm, and the Gizmo Animation Studio to create the musical that gives Furnace a stage it deserves. Swedish singer Mimmi Sandén sang in the musical to bring the characters to life.

Gabriel Caramelo, the Marketing Lead for Clash Royale, said:

"Furnace has been overlooked and underpowered for far too long. Now it’s getting the revamp it deserves, and for the first time, we’ve reworked a card while delivering its Evolution at the same time. And what better way to launch the new and improved Furnace, complete with arms, legs and a heart aching to dance, than a musical!"

Ad

The new and reworked Furnace will help you increase your winning chances. While the developer promised a new Evolution for Furnace as well, we could not find details about the powers of the furnace EVo car yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More