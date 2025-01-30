Clash Royale Lumberjack Evolution: Ability, stats, and more

Supercell will introduce Clash Royale Lumberjack Evolution in the game's February 2025 season. This evolution will be available exclusively to players who purchase the Diamond Pass Royale. Lumberjack will be the second Legendary card to evolve after the Mega Knight Evolution. It requires one cycle to activate, meaning every second deployment will be the evolved version.

We further highlight all the details of the Clash Royale Lumberjack Evolution.

Evolution stats of Clash Royale Lumberjack Evolution

Following the recent pattern, Lumberjack Evolution retains the same base stats as its normal version. However, its true strength lies in its newly introduced ability, Rage Ghost.

Here are the stats of this card evolution at Level 15:

Damage: 373

373 Hitpoint: 1865

1865 Damage Per Second: 466

466 Hit Speed: 0.8 sec

0.8 sec Summoned ghost level: 15

15 Ghost damage in one hit: 172

Rage Ghost: Ability of Clash Royale Lumberjack Evolution

Lumberjack was released in July 2016 (Image via Supercell)

When the evolved Lumberjack dies, it spills a bottle of Rage spell as usual, with an added twist where a ghost version of the Lumberjack spawns. Unlike the Royal Ghost, this one doesn't become visible when attacking and is completely immune to spell damage. However, it can still be pushed or pulled by spells.

The ghost is only destroyed if it moves outside the Rage area or if the Rage effect expires. Players can extend its existence by applying an additional Rage spell.

The ghost deals 25% less damage per hit compared to a normal Lumberjack, which affects interactions with various troops. These ghosts need to hit at least twice to destroy troops like Ice Spirit, Princess, and Archer.

Potential release date and how to unlock

Lumberjack require six Wild Shard to evolve (Image via Supercell)

As per Royale API, the Clash Royale Lumberjack Evolution could be released on February 3, 2025, aligning with the start of the new Clash Royale season.

Initially, players can unlock the evolution using Wild Shards. After the new season begins, those who purchase the Diamond Pass Royale will receive six Lumberjack shards to unlock it instantly.

Meanwhile, the F2P (free-to-play) players have to look for future opportunities to obtain Lumberjack shards through level up chests, the season shop (in upcoming seasons), shop offers (in future updates), and Legendary Lucky Drops.

