Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (April 1, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Apr 01, 2025 11:31 IST
Coin Master free spins
You can get 200 Coin Master free spins by redeeming the active links of April 1, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master players looking for free spins can redeem four active links on April 1, 2025. Two of the links have been posted on the title’s official Facebook page and one each on the Facebook Card Trading Group and Instagram handle. Every link grants 50 free spins, helping you farm 200 in total.

That said, here are all the active links that give free spins on April 1, 2025, along with a guide to redeeming them.

All Coin Master links to get 200 free spins on April 1, 2025

You can claim free spins every day by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)
You can claim free spins every day by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

The links that give 200 free spins on April 1, 2025, are given below:

Note that you can get 200 free spins from the above links if you redeem them within three days. The links listed above will expire after that and will not grant any freebies.

How to get free spins from the active links of April 1, 2025

Click the Collect button to get free spins from the links (Image via Moon Active)
Click the Collect button to get free spins from the links (Image via Moon Active)

Start the Coin Master link redemption process by switching on the internet connection on your Android or iOS device. Then, ensure you have the title's latest version installed. Now, tap any of the active links. This will instantly open the app on your mobile device.

The app loads all the files and resources, which takes a few seconds. After the loading process is done, it displays a dialog box that contains the reward details and a green 'Collect' button. You can get freebies from the links by tapping the 'Collect' button.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
