  Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (April 10, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (April 10, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Apr 10, 2025 10:18 IST
Coin Master
You can get 100 free spins by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

There is no better way than redeeming links to get free spins in Coin Master. Moreover, extracting these freebies from the links won't take much time or effort. Moon Active posted one link on the title's official Facebook and one on the Instagram handle for April 10, 2025. You can get 50 free spins upon redeeming each link; however, there aren’t any that give free coins.

In this article, you can find all the active free spin links for April 10, 2025, and a guide to redeeming them.

Get free spins with the below-given Coin Master links (April 10, 2025)

You can get freebies daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)
You can get freebies daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the Coin Master links that give free spins on April 10, 2025:

You must redeem the above links as soon as possible because they will expire after three days. Moreover, the links can give free spins only once per account.

How to redeem the daily Coin Master links of April 10, 2025

You can get freebies on your in-game inventory by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
You can get freebies on your in-game inventory by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps that help you extract free spins from the active links of April 10, 2025:

  • Connect your Android or iOS device where you play the game to active Wi-Fi or mobile data.
  • Download and install the latest patch update from your device’s respective app store if the developers have released any.
  • Click on any working link of April 10, 2025. It will redirect you to the app installed on your device.
  • After the app opens, it takes a few seconds to load the required files and resources.
  • After the app concludes the loading, you will see a dialog box with the reward details and a green Collect button.
  • You can get freebies from the links by clicking on the Collect button.
That concludes our free spin links guide for April 10, 2025.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

